AMORY – The person suspected of assaulting an Amory police officer Tuesday morning is in custody, according to an update on the Amory Police Department’s Facebook page.

Tomas Finnie was taken into custody by law enforcement, according to the post.

An officer was assaulted after responding to a domestic call in West Amory. He was treated and released from North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory following the incident.

 

