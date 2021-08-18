Suspect in Amory police officer assault case in custody Ray Van Dusen Ray Van Dusen Managing Editor Author email Aug 18, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save AMORY – The person suspected of assaulting an Amory police officer Tuesday morning is in custody, according to an update on the Amory Police Department’s Facebook page.Tomas Finnie was taken into custody by law enforcement, according to the post.An officer was assaulted after responding to a domestic call in West Amory. He was treated and released from North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory following the incident. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ray Van Dusen Managing Editor Ray is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal. Author email Follow Ray Van Dusen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 88° Partly Cloudy Amory, MS (38821) Today Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 91F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.. Tonight Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Updated: August 18, 2021 @ 2:46 pm Full Forecast Latest Posts News Suspect in Amory police officer assault case in custody 1 hr ago Sports That heat index cranking up can only mean one thing... 6 hrs ago Sports Tigers aiming to build off success from last season 7 hrs ago Sports Tigers feeling more prepared after busy summer 7 hrs ago Sports Lions feeling good about returning depth 7 hrs ago Sports Lady Tigers battle in loss to IAHS 8 hrs ago Latest News Monroe County Schools to require face masks beginning Thursday Pedestrian killed in Amory Authorities searching for missing Monroe County teen Aberdeen mayor pleads guilty to embezzlement Monroe, Oktibbeha counties placed under governor's mask mandate Shannon native welcomes new Nettleton home in virtual dedication Toyota awards $200,000 in virtual learning grants to local schools Judge rules voters with underlying health conditions may vote absentee in 2020 election