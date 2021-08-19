Each month, members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team undergo training to prepare for potential calls such as standoffs or search warrant executions on dope houses. The takeaway is to prepare deputies for if and when such instances happen.
“We’ll spend pretty much three or four weeks ahead of time preparing about what our objectives will be. It might be 10 different objectives we’ve got to hit that day, whether it be tactics, medical, approaches. A lot goes into it,” said MCSO SWAT Commander John Bishop.
So far this year, the MCSO has spent $40,000 for training in several areas throughout the department, on top of free training offered in house.
During an Aug. 12 SWAT team training scenario, deputies practiced a traffic stop involving a domestic violence call, an execution of a knock warrant on a child exploitation suspect and a no-knock warrant on a narcotics case. The three exercises illustrated the dangers and unpredictable instances officers face.
Sheriff Kevin Crook said planning is the most important part in implementing an operation.
“There’s no training tactic that can relieve that threat all together; it’s just there. Through training and competent training, you just have to accept what happens and be there when it does happen,” Bishop said.
From traffic stops to search warrants to standoffs, every incident is different and with that, law enforcement sometimes has to make quick decisions.
“Every search warrant, we don’t kick the door in. We’re going to look at it from all angles and make a decision like, ‘This isn’t worth our guys going into this.’ ‘The dope is not worth us taking this chance.’ We don’t get a no-knock warrant to preserve narcotics. Yes, that is the evidence and it does help, but that’s not the sole purpose. It’s for the safety of the guys,” said MCSO SWAT Commander Billy Richey.
Executing warrants can lead to potentially dangerous scenarios as many suspects have surveillance systems on their properties that can provide a live feed to their phones or monitors.
Bishop and Richey have been on the front line of every no-knock warrant executed during their times employed by the MCSO as the ones who breach the door.
“You’re accepting the fact that I could catch a round. The minute I hit that door, I expect for a round to come through and I have to be ready for that. I have to rely on my guys to pull me out if I have to be pulled out to do medical on me,” Bishop said.
Richey added medical assistance through the SWAT team is also available to suspects.
“We want to be safe and we want you to be safe. Our ideal scenario is you get down on the ground, us cuff you, we get you up, interview you and nothing goes wrong,” he said.
Knock versus no-knock
While knock warrants are more commonly beneficial for criminal investigations, no-knock warrants are justified more than with narcotics investigations.
“Most no-knock warrants come from narcotics,” he said. “The reason for a no-knock warrant 100 percent is for officer safety.”
A member of the Pearl Police Department was killed in 2012 and two others were injured while serving a knock warrant on a suspected child molester. The suspect had time to hide in a bathtub and prepare after PPD officers knocked on the door.
After being approached, he shot the officers as they tried to tase him and was ultimately killed by police.
“Most of the time, we’ve had an informant in that house and he has seen the layout of the house. He’s seen the amount of drugs in the house. He’s seen the amount of weapons they have. It’s not like we’re doing something without intel. We’re going to look at it from all the aspects. We’re going to look at it to see the best way we need to do this,” Richey said.
Crook brought up the question, “Why wouldn’t a traffic stop be a better approach versus executing a warrant?”
“One, he’s not going to take his drugs with him. Two, if it’s a public place and we try to take this guy and he decides he doesn’t want to go, you put other people in danger,” he said.
Richey said executing warrants isolates suspects and law enforcement to one place without involving the public.
In requesting warrants from judges, probable cause is presented such as information regarding an informant making a drug buy at the location. The request of the type of warrant is included in the verbage of the request to judges.
One tactic in executing a no-knock warrant is maintaining an element of surprise, and timing plays into it. However, officers announce their presence by yelling, “Sheriff’s department,” numerous times upon entry of a home and while going through a home. Additionally, a marked MCSO vehicle on the property has its blue lights on as the no-knock warrant is being executed.
“There’s a misconception with no-knock warrants that we’re going to appear at your home just like a ninja,” said Richey, adding that’s not the case.
Through the years, law enforcement’s approach to executing warrants has been more slow and methodical to avoid bad tactics, which could lead to bad outcomes.
Some situations are more pressing, such as fentanyl cases when children are in a household.
“The severity of it is real, and that’s why we’re going. This person is wreaking havoc in our community. He’s ruining lives,” Richey said.