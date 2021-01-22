Taxpayers aren’t in for any major changes during this year’s income tax season, as components of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 currently remain the same.
“The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 signed into law by President Donald Trump remains unchanged at this point. That could all change with the new administration,” said enrolled agent Joseph Richardson, who is a tax advisor with an office in Hatley.
According to www.taxfoundation.org, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, passed in December 2017, made several significant changes to the individual income tax. These changes include a nearly doubled standard deduction, new limitations on itemized deductions, reduced income tax rates and reforms to several other provisions.
In all, these changes simplify the individual income tax by eliminating the need for millions of households to itemize their deductions.
As a result of the tax cuts, corporations paid 22.4 percent less income tax between 2017 and 2018, according to the Tax Foundation. It continued to state low-income families appear to have received the least savings, while high-income families saved the most. Middle-class families witnessed mixed results.
One typical provision that remains this year is that taxpayers cannot claim unreimbursed employee expenses such as mileage or other travel-related out-of-pocket costs.
“The recovery rebate credit on your tax form applies if you are eligible but were not issued an Economic Impact Payment (stimulus check),” Richardson said. “You won’t get a check but you can get a tax credit.”
The tax credit applies if the stimulus check was less than $1,200 for individuals or $2,400 if married filing a joint return, plus $500 for each qualifying child added to the household in 2020.
Amory CPA Matt Thomas cautioned that all stimulus checks received need to be reported as income.
“Any item incorrectly reported could hold up your refund,” he said.