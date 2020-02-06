For some people, Christmastime is here again already, as the deadline for W2 statements to be delivered to employees was last week. With tax return season comes extra spending money for some, and law enforcement officials remind people to be aware of risks this time of year.
Aberdeen Police Department officials said this time of year usually brings an increase of crime reports.
“People have extra money, so guess what? It’s the season. A man just came in here yesterday, and all of his guns were stolen out of his house because they put them back on the street because people have money to buy them now. They’re about to be stealing and selling, because people have money,” said Aberdeen Police Department Crime Investigation Department Secretary Sophia Jones. “This is the season for everything as far as criminal activities.”
She and Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle mentioned the AT&T store was broken into the week before, and several devices were stolen by who investigators believe to be professional criminals linked to similar break-ins in Alabama and Florida. Randle doesn’t think the 40-plus stolen devices will be sold in this area.
However, he warns other business owners to be careful this time of year.
“In any business, people need to be prepared to take a loss and make sure you’ve got insurance on the store,” he said.
When it comes to tax returns individuals receive, Amory Police Department Investigator Andy Long suggests for people to keep cash in secure places.
“Some people out there get their income tax back, they’ll cash it and will supposedly leave it out somewhere, and it gets stolen. I don’t think there’s an insurance policy for your tax returns, so a false report of that isn’t going to be much good. However, people who are truly victims of that, I feel really bad for them because they did have that much money. You may not trust in the bank but trust in something, not just your sock drawer,” he said.
Long also expects an increase in breaking and entering and supposed breaking and entering calls during tax season.
“The majority of those are people that know something personal about these people. They know where their hiding spot is. Say out of excitement, they tell someone what they have – that backfires on them. Don’t have it out and about where everyone can see it, whether it be in your car or in your house. Don’t just leave cash lying around,” Long said.
As with Christmas shopping season, those taking large amounts of cash shopping need to be cautious and observant. Long suggests for people to research prepaid cards with some type of insurable policy.
“A lot of people still go with the paper checks, and the IRS offers direct deposit. Years ago, people started complaining about mail being stolen, but a lot of people have opted for direct deposit so they don’t have the paper checks. We haven’t had as many calls about that, but yet there are still some that know the people who get the paper check and will steal from their mailbox and attempt to pass it. It’s a lot harder than it was back in those days,” Long said.
Another season for scams
Long said scams, especially those dealing with taxes, will increase this time of year, and people should be cautious.
With filing taxes online and trips to see tax preparers, people have personal information such as Social Security numbers, birth dates and employee information readily available, and he recommends for people to not just toss it to the side because it could lead to identity theft.
Jones said people need to be cautious of business people who may try scamming people.
“If you don’t check your account, they may charge you two or three times,” she said. “When you have extra money in your pocket, you don’t monitor your account like you have been. You just go swipe, swipe, swipe.
“You’ve got car lots scamming people, and they get back and come in here and it’s a civil matter. You spent your money on a car that doesn’t run without having anyone check it and you run into the police station. It makes our investigators’ jobs difficult during tax season because everyone wants to speak to them because they got scammed out of something.”
Randle said historically, his department has worked cases in that a girlfriend’s tax return may be cashed by the boyfriend, who doesn’t do what he said and takes the money for himself.
“There’s a lot of fights. [Soul singer] Denise LaSalle always said, ‘Love is spelled, m-o-n-e-y.’ People don’t believe that, but that’s what happens. The thing about it is if you have a doubt, just don’t do it.
“People who have overdrawn accounts at the bank, once a check is sent to the bank, they have to go from a negative to a positive. When they start defrauding is when they send their account and use someone else’s account information to get around paying their negative debt.”
He said technology doesn’t instantly catch it.
“Just say the girlfriend withdrew the money out and gave it to you. When they realize you are not the name on the account, the bank is going to want that money because that’s fraud. When you can’t produce that money because the boyfriend or the girlfriend spent that money, then you’re going to be charged with a felony because most returns are above $1,000. In order for you to not get caught up in that masquerade then don’t even do it,” Randle said.