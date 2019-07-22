There’s a world of learning outside of the classroom, and teachers from throughout the state experienced that as part of a week-long continuing education course focusing on aspects such as tree identification and gathering water samples.
The program was based at Northeast Mississippi Community College, and officials from the Mississippi State Extension Service and Mississippi Forestry Association partnered. As part of their education, teachers spent a day touring Coontail Farm outside of Aberdeen and Enviva Pellets in Amory.
“With so much of the content, these kids don’t get excited anymore. They don’t get outside and they don’t have the [outdoors] vocabulary. They don’t take advantage of the things we grew up with, and they have no idea,” said Shane Gann, a fifth-grade science and ecology teacher at West Point’s Fifth Street School, who plans to incorporate the outdoors in his lessons. “There have been several research projects that indicate it isn’t the curriculum associated with the outdoors, it’s the experience of being outdoors.”
Throughout the week, teachers learned ecology at Tishomingo State Park, toured Hankins Sawmill in Ripley and performed water quality tests on Pickwick Lake near J.P. Coleman State Park, among other lessons.
“One of the requirements is writing a lesson plan from any experience here. Whether they teach English; history; math or science, especially; or music, I’ve always been impressed with how creative they can be,” said Dr. John Kushla, Mississippi State Extension forestry specialist professor.
He said there’s a component of the course introducing teachers to Project Learning Tree, a nationally-accredited curriculum providing hands-on science lessons for students in pre-kindergarten to eighth grade. It’s designed to get students outside and involved in learning lessons such as plant growth and weather patterns.
“You present the knowledge, and it stays with the test. Through this, I’ve learned to take my students outside so they can take what they learn and apply it,” said Jessica Brown, fourth-grade math, science and social studies teacher at Marietta Elementary School.
She added the course encourages her to share career possibilities her students may not realize.
The Mississippi Forestry Association usually publishes the agenda for each year on its website, www.msforestry.net, in February or March. Any local teachers interested in participating may also call the association at (601) 354-4936.
Kushla added several teachers get sponsorships from their county forestry associations for tuition for the program.