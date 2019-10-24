AMORY – Teachers and administrators from all schools in the Amory School District gained a clear understanding of programs offered through the Amory Career and Technical Center Oct. 14 through the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce’s Industry Insider.
Through last school year’s Industry Insider, teachers from Aberdeen, Amory, Hamilton, Hatley and Smithville spent a professional development day touring local industries to understand career opportunities in Monroe County. Part of the mindset behind Industry Insider is for teachers to identify particular skills in their students and help lead them towards educational and career pathways to capitalize on them.
The chamber of commerce will host another Industry Insider at the Monroe County Career and Technical Center next semester for teachers at the other schools. With this year’s approach, teachers learn about career and technical education courses available for high school students they may not realize.
“Students need to know the other career paths that are available in Monroe County. We are exploring options that will keep our talent at home,” said Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chelsea Baulch.
Programs featured during last week’s event included horticulture, Teacher’s Academy, culinary arts, engineering and metal fabrication.
Teacher’s Academy instructor Misty Adams explained the first school day’s exercise, which centers on choosing one word that would characterize the life of each student. She furthermore described the challenge of devising incentives to recruit aspiring teachers without any promise of money for competitive salaries once candidates meet all the requirements for certification.
Engineering instructor Jennifer Hood described challenges of her own in being able to attract high-scoring students to add career-tech courses to their schedules, which are already filled with academics and extracurricular activities.
“Students earning only average scores have only limited opportunities in a competitive job market in the engineering field,” she said.
West Amory Elementary School Principal Letricia French personally expressed appreciation that she can practice her chosen profession in the community where she grew up.
“We’re vested in our students and the future of our community,” she said. “Several [of our teachers] said they were amazed at the level of opportunities available.”
“It was positive all the way around. Many of our teachers were astonished at what all was there. It was an eye-opener,” said East Amory Elementary School Principal Nick Hathcock.
After instructors from the schools toured the Amory CTC, a few of Monroe County’s industry leaders visited from Tronox, Thompson Welding Services, Lee’s Precast Concrete and Scott and Sons Construction and Mechanical Services.
They joined educators in sharing wish lists and ideas to broaden visibility and sharpen skills of Amory’s students. They agreed that the bottom line for launching a successful career depends upon the worker’s motivation, dependability and consistency as an employee.