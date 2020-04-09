In being proactive to reducing the spread of COVID-19, several facets of health care have transitioned their ways of tending to patients. The pandemic is one like medical providers have ever witnesses.
“We are in uncharted territory here. For our public health officials and providers at the front lines, this has been like waking up on an airplane mid-flight and being told to land it safely. Even if you’ve studied the training manual, doing it in real time is scary and difficult,” said North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory Internal Medicine Specialist Dr. Dwight McComb. “We are all learning and will continue to do so. We will get through this crisis together, and I am certain this will likely change the way we practice medicine in the future. In what ways exactly, no one is certain, but one silver lining may be that we learn how to expand our capability to efficiently deliver quality health care to more people, in the safest manner possible.”
The Mississippi State Department of Health ordered for non-essential medical visits and elective medical procedures to be postponed while coronavirus’ spread is increasing, causing the number of patient visits to decrease.
“We’ve seen an overall drop in drop in volume. We’re extremely thankful for telehealth. Without telehealth, we wouldn’t be able to bridge the gap between patient care or the finances, for that matter,” said Monroe Regional Hospital CEO Chris Chandler.
With allergy season, colds and any remnants of the flu that may still linger, some symptoms such as sore throat and coughing mirror coronavirus symptoms, prompting the need for continued doctor’s visits.
Monroe Regional Hospital now has a drive-thru clinic at its medical plaza, enabling patients to still be seen by providers through the coronvirus outbreak.
“Our biggest medical challenge right now is determining the difference. From the patient perspective, they don’t really know the difference. The tell-tell sign of COVID-19 is fever, and there are other respiratory symptoms that could be ambiguous. Some of them aren’t as symptomatic as others, but you could still test positive for the virus,” Chandler said.
The hospital’s chief nursing official Amy Joslin said COVID-19 symptoms are so similar to other common ailments, which is a problem for medical providers.
“It’s not this perfect picture where we can say, ‘It’s x, y, z coronavirus or it’s x, y, z flu or x, y, z allergies,’ because they’re seeing patients every day that are not exhibiting the normal signs of the coronavirus,” she said. “The patients that need to be hospitalized – those are the patients that you’re going to focus all of your additional testing like your CT scans for indicators for coronavirus. You want to test your hospital patients to make sure all of your staff is safe and find out what patients could potentially have it and are automatically isolated.”
The doctor is (also) online
Telehealth, which enables patients to be seen by their physicians through online programs or even cell phones, has proven to be vital for medical sector.
Chandler said before the coronavirus outbreak, commercial insurance providers, Medicare and Medicaid did not allow Monroe Regional Hospital to be a qualified site for telehealth, but Congress has waived most of the rules surrounding it due to the COVID-19 crisis.
“The treatment is still similar. You have to make contact with the patient and you’re obtaining the history the best you can, but it’s limited. Our providers are familiar with it. I think the challenge is being unfamiliar with technology,” Chandler said. “With the waivers, they’re even allowing Facetime through iPhones or anything, and that used to be a no-no.
“As long as you can make contact with the patient in any capacity, they’re allowing it right now. The one caveat with this is it’s temporary. The last we heard from the Medicaid side is this is effective through April 30, but it may be extended.”
The mission of telehealth is to reduce traffic to clinics where contagious viruses can be passed around among patients, and North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory Marketing Director Lorie Bryant said many simple medical problems, medication refills and routine visits can be taken care of through telehealth, keeping patients safe in their homes.
“There are still some medical problems, injuries and illnesses that necessitate an office visit,” said Dr. Gerald Parker, who practices family medicine at Amory Medical Clinic. “We continue to be open during regular office hours to meet these needs and offering x-ray and lab collection.
“COVID-19 has changed the way medical care is delivered locally and around the world. One thing remains the same. Amory Medical Clinic is still the place to turn for your non-emergent health care needs. Our priority is to take care of our community’s medical needs in the safest way possible.”
He added people with emergencies should continue to contact EMS personnel or go to an emergency room.
“Our priority is to take care of our community’s medical needs in the safest way possible,” he said.
Bryant outlined three options for medical consultation from home. Virtual video visits provide a connection with a provider for follow-up consultation over any video-capable device. Appointments are arranged by calling North Mississippi Health Services Nurse Link at 800-882-6274. Virtual video visits are currently covered by all major insurers.
Patients without a video-capable device can also arrange for a telephone visit by calling the same number.
Urgent care providers now offer E-visits seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. by visiting www.myconnection.org by computer. Responses vary from four hours to the following day, depending on when the message is received. E-visits are payable by credit card or debit card only and cannot be billed to patient’s insurance. The cost for an E-visit is $29.
“For those who don’t need to come in to the office right now, telemedicine, which by definition consists of interaction between the patient and provider by video, is a great option. We can discuss their issues in real time and even make some limited assessments that would not be possible over the phone. This does pose its own challenges, however. In our area, some patients don’t have access to video capabilities on any of their devices, have limited cell phone service, limited WiFi access or they are just hesitant about the technology. That’s not to mention the challenge of making assessments without a full examination. My staff has been great about walking patients through the process,” Dr. McComb said.
Access Family Health Service providers make wellness checks by phone for clients quarantined at home.
The clinic’s executive director Marilyn Sumerford is especially pleased with the telehealth capability.
“It’s a great resource that enables us to keep people out of the emergency room even though not everyone is comfortable with it,” she said. “Our doctors can tell by looking at children via the monitor to assess some conditions.”
Telehealth is also being used by the clinic’s behavioral health counselors.
“We have deployed our school nurse practitioners to our medical clinics. We have sent flyers to the schools and posted information on our webpage and Facebook page that our school nurse practitioners are available to provide visits through telehealth for patients of the school-based health clinics. All of our school-based health officials are continuing to work to be able to provide care for students and staff who may be afraid to seek care otherwise,” Sumerford said.
For Monroe Regional Hospital, there’s been a substantial increase of telehealth users out of necessity.
“The outcomes have been a comfort to the patient. We’re able to head off issues with chronic illnesses. One of our biggest concerns as health care providers is if this thing keeps going on and the chronic patients continue to stay home and don’t seek out the regular visits, their underlying health problems are going to worsen at home and we’re going to have another issue behind the coronavirus,” Chandler said.
Meeting needs curbside
Monroe Regional Hospital’s drive-thru clinic provides patients with more ease and convenience to still be treated instead of going to a doctor’s office. While remaining in their vehicles, patients are being seen by providers in a parking space.
“The news and everyone is telling them, ‘Stay home. Stay home,’ but the uncertainty of staying home versus, ‘Do I really need to be seen?,’ that’s where the drive-in clinic comes into play,” Joslin said. “If these people are having an acute-type illness like sore throat or shortness of breath, those patients need some form of testing. You can’t do the same test over the phone, but you can swab them for strep, flu or coronavirus in the drive-thru line while you’re in your car.”
Chandler said telehealth is more for established patients in need of questions about diabetes or blood pressure medicine, for example.
“We are committed to seeing our patients safely through this crisis. For many, that means taking care of them in unconventional ways, such as with virtual visits by telephone or telemedicine. We work hard to address each case individually to decide what is the best course of action. For some, that means coming in to the office for evaluation and treatment. In those cases, we have new protocols in place to take the necessary extra precautions to protect them,” Dr. McComb said.
Access Family Health Services has relaxed requirements for dispensing medicine by permitting curbside delivery and sending prescriptions out my mail. The clinic is using its ambulance entrance for curbside testing and onsite assessment for further treatment.
“It’s difficult to balance protecting our staff and treating patients. Patients relate better to a familiar face. It helps to relieve anxiety,” Sumerford said.
Acquiring medical supplies has become an issue at medical facilities through the nation, including Monroe County’s hospitals.
“If you follow the normal protective equipment guidelines, those supplies turn over very fast. You’re supposed to be throwing them away everytime you come in contact with a patient. We, like other hospitals, are being forced to reuse items,” Chandler said, adding masks and gowns are the two most used items.
Volunteer efforts throughout the county continue to provide for much-needed medical masks for medical staff.