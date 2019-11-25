Editor’s note: This story is the sixth of a regular series focusing on public misconceptions dealing with law enforcement and the process agencies go through with their jobs.
Unknown numbers on the caller ID make it difficult to know if there’s a trusted person on the other line. In recent years, law enforcement and state agencies have dealt with an ever-growing number of telephone scammers.
In years past, the biggest problem people had were telemarketing calls after 9 p.m., which led to the Mississippi No-Call List. In recent years, though, more and more people are prone to being scammed for money.
“When the No-Call law was adopted, telemarketing calls were a nuisance. It was more about protecting people from being annoyed by these telemarketers. In the past several years, it has transitioned into pure scam artists. We’re working thousands of complaints, and you very rarely find a company calling for advertising purposes,” said Mississippi Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley.
While callers on the other line may be from a different state or even part of the world, it makes it difficult for agencies to catch offenders.
Through telephone spoofing, scammers can use a computer to place telephone calls. Whereas the people behind such calls have historically been associated with terrorist cells, now it could be groups at call centers or even individuals that fit the profile of people charged with uttering of forgery and credit card scams due to technology being more affordable to people.
“With spoof calling, you have technology that enables you to download an app and use a different number and send a different number to make a phone call,” said Amory Police Department Investigator Andy Long. “We made a big push about being calm when you receive these calls and don’t call them back because they’re not the ones who called; they’re just the ones getting their numbers used.
“You’ve got exes or enemies of yours who are figuring out just because the ease of the technology and they’re doing the same thing. Not only do you have to worry about your telemarketers, you’ve got to worry about your number one enemy. People will download the app and use it to worry whoever their number one enemy is,” Long said.
Aside from telephone scams, Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle said check scams can prey on unsuspecting people.
“If somebody sends you a check, it’s going through but in 72 hours, you’re going to be responsible for the charges,” he said. “Banks will file charges against you.”
Don’t believe everything you hear
Some scam callers can be convincing in their narratives, especially when they make threats of certain action such as arrests. The age demographic that falls prey to scammers the most often is the elderly.
Presley urges family members with elderly loved ones to be observant of any suspicious activity.
“The biggest thing, probably, is Social Security. ‘Your Social Security account is locked or compromised.’ That and the IRS are really neck and neck,” Long said. “The biggest thing is, ‘I’ve got a $1,000 check waiting on you if you send me $500 in gift cards.’ They do it and think they’re getting their money. Anything doing it over the telephone, you’re not going to get your money. That’s probably one of the highest rate things, and people are still falling for it.”
Randle said the number of reported scam cases have significantly decreased in Aberdeen as people are more educated on what to avoid.
“At one time, you were scared to get a credit card or throw away something with your name on it without shredding it, but it’s gotten better,” he said.
Long said people should question instances if they can’t meet with a person one-on-one.
“The IRS is not going to call you. The Social Security Administration is not going to call you. If it’s getting to the point that you’re going to get arrested, they’ll be happy to show up in person,” he said.
One regional case the PSC is investigating involved a jury duty scam.
“A person in our area sent $5,000 thinking they had violated the law by not attending jury duty. These people used the names of investigators at local sheriff’s departments, who when this person called back got a voicemail that sounded like a local law enforcement agency,” Presley said. “Through our investigation, we were able to conclude that same day, multiple agencies around the country reported their constituents got calls about jury duty.”
Presley said his office is currently working a case in that the caller pretended to be calling on behalf of a school district soliciting funds.
“When our investigators called that local school, the school knew nothing about it. We hope to carry that to the grand jury by the end of the year. Our role has changed since July. Prior to July, all we could really handle was annoyance calls. Now with the change in the law, if they try to obtain any item of value over the phone and it’s a violation of the No-Call law, we have jurisdiction,” Presley said.
More teeth
Through the new state law, which went into effect in July, authorities have more jurisdiction in dealing with telephone scammers.
“Before, for it to be a violation of the law, you had to try to complete a sale. If I tried to call you and scam you out of money but I was not selling you anything, that was not a violation of the law. The law prior to July just focused on the advertising portion. If I was calling to scam you out of money saying your grandchild was in the hospital and needed money or you won the lottery, then that technically wasn’t a violation of the law.”
The new law gives authority to pursue civil and criminal action against violators.
During the 2020 Mississippi Legislative session, Presley said the PSC will ask for a fraud protection division giving existing personnel arresting authority to help take the burden off local law enforcement agencies in cases of telephone scams.
“We want to be a help to federal law enforcement, along with our partners in state law enforcement, to share information,” Presley said.
He cited a person in the area recently admitted to being part of a telephone scam, which will be pursued legally.
“There are people in Monroe County today who are sending money in hopes they have won a prize, and it is pure fraud. We’re not only pursuing them under the No-Call law, we are pursuing criminal indictments when appropriate,” Presley said.
On a statewide basis, Presley doesn’t think the problem will ever be completely solved since telephone scammers operate throughout the world.
He said there are people helping transfer money, known as money mules, closer than people think. Such cases are being investigated in cooperation with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
In working with other agencies, Presley said there may be a push to go after app developers of spoofing software.
“A lot of work is going on at the federal level now to require phone carriers to do more, and a lot will have to come from the FCC. AT&T now has a Call Protect app that will filter out or alert you of spam calls. If it’s a known scam, it will kill it out itself,” he said. “We’re at the same place the world was at when email came out. You had all these spam emails, and the industry came up with the idea of spam folders that never hit your inbox.”
The PSC also has a free No-Call app available through the iTunes and Google Play stores by searching MS No-Call. It allows people to report scam calls to the PSC, and Presley encourages people to download it.
“When we know a scam is rampant, we’re going to start pushing out notifications letting people know it’s out there,” he said.
Just ignore it
In addition to telephone calls, anyone is prone to receiving a message or friend request on social media from someone appearing to be someone they already know. However, scammers clone accounts.
“The biggest tips are really the obvious ones. One of the quickest ways is with someone who’s very unknown, I Google image one of the pictures, and it says it’s from this pic collage,” Long said.
As with telephone scammers, it’s difficult for law enforcement to catch offenders. The easiest thing for people to do is ignore it.
“It’s unfortunate. I know a lot of people say they’re going to try to figure out who they are and help get them caught so somebody else doesn’t fall for it. I get that and in a way want the same thing but with the tools and access I have, that’s hard,” said Long, adding it takes the assistance of other agencies that collect reports to help in such cases.
Presley asks people to report any scams to either local law enforcement or his office at (800) 637-7722.
“We don’t throw any complaint in the trash, even if they’re in a foreign country. We try to piece that together. We’re carrying it as far as we can in the court system,” he said. “We’re in a bad position. It’s not like you catch someone breaking into a house in Bartahatchie and you can go arrest them. It’s a much greater investigative timeline.”