AMORY - According to Amory City Clerk Jamie Morgan, the city's street department will be closing 5th Avenue N between 9th Street N and 8th Avenue N from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13 weather permitting.
Temporary closure planned for section of Amory's 5th Avenue N
Ray Van Dusen
