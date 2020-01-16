AMORY – Weather permitting, the Amory Street Department will close 5th Avenue N between 9th Street N and 8th Avenue N from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
Temporary closure planned for section of Amory's 5th Avenue
Ray Van Dusen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus
Latest News
- Cause of death pending for Hatley fire victim
- SCENE: Introducing the Daily Journal's new community calendar
- Former Miss America executive considers Senate run against Hyde-Smith
- Operation Christmas Child shoebox collection week begins Monday
- Aberdeen pedestrian killed on Highway 145 Tuesday night
- MCEPA board approves to move forward with broadband
- Medicare Part D help available free in Itawamba County
- Medicare Part D help available free in eight counties
Most Popular
Articles
- Runaway Amory teenager found safe
- Crook’s vision materializing for Monroe County Sheriff’s Office
- Monroe County facing widespread flooding issues
- County supervisors approve donation for armored vehicle
- Aberdeen federal building renovation halted
- County’s last suspected wooden culvert replaced
- Smithville High School students win prize in stock market game
- McComb discussing debut novel at Booklunch
- Presley warns public of increased Social Security scam activity
- Smithville Texaco T-Mart sells winning $100K lottery ticket
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.