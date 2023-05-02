MADISON – FEMA has approved the State of Mississippi’s request for Direct Temporary Housing Assistance for Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, Panola, Sharkey and Montgomery counties.
This assistance was authorized because of limited temporary housing for survivors of the March storms.
Working with Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, FEMA will provide recreational vehicles (RVs), mobile homes (manufactured housing units/MHUs) and leased homes for eligible applicants in the six counties.
MEMA and FEMA will work with local jurisdictions to ensure that units are placed in accordance with all state and local zoning and permitting requirements, or other regulations.
How the program works
FEMA will notify applicants who are eligible. There is no need to apply separately from the application for FEMA Individual Assistance.
FEMA may provide Direct Temporary Housing Assistance for up to 18 months from March 26, 2023, the date of the declaration, to Sept. 26, 2024. This process takes time. Before an applicant can be given the keys to a temporary home, several actions must occur:
• FEMA conducts applicant placement interviews.
• FEMA inspects the site where the temporary unit will be placed.
• Site meets local ordinances and local permits are obtained.
• Workers hook up electricity, water, and sewer.
In addition to providing the units for temporary housing, FEMA also will allow sale of units to occupants.
To apply for FEMA disaster assistance, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA App for mobile devices, visit a Disaster Recovery Center, or call toll-free 800-621-3362 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.
For the latest information on recovery from Mississippi tornadoes, visit March 24 2023 Severe Weather Disaster Information - MEMA (msema.org) and 4697 | FEMA.gov.fema.gov/. Follow FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.
