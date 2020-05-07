Ten new positive cases of coronavirus were indicated for Monroe County on Thursday’s report from the Mississippi State Department of Health, brining the total since March 16 to 188.
No new deaths were reported for those who tested positive for coronavirus as the county’s total sits at 20.
Of the positive cases, 91 are reported in long-term care facilities and 18 deaths are linked to these facilities as well.
Statewide, there were 262 new positive cases and 22 new deaths reported.
The state’s total number of positive cases since March 11 is 8,686, and the total number of deaths is 396.
The total number of statewide presumptive recoveries is 4,421. That number will be updated weekly.
More data can be found at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.