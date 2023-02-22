ABERDEEN – A motion and second to bring Richard Boone back as public works director led Mayor Charles Scott to abruptly adjourn Feb. 21’s aldermen meeting after he repeatedly said the matter needed to be addressed during an executive session.
Boone was terminated last September following an executive session, in which board members cited a number of reasons to fire him.
While he was approved at Feb. 7’s aldermen meeting to return as public works director, pending he drops his wrongful termination lawsuit against the city, Scott later said proper procedure was not followed.
Wednesday morning, Scott said three board members attempted to readjourn Tuesday night’s meeting and hire Boone on a roll call vote, which passed with yays from Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday, Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth and Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes.
Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom, Ward 5 Aldermen John Allen and city attorney Bob Faulks had already the meeting.
Scott said Boone reported for work Wednesday morning and was sent home.
During her input in open session, Garth motioned to reinstate Boone with pay after he was dismissed, which was seconded by Holliday.
“We’re not dealing with an issue, we’re hiring a man for public works,” Garth said as Scott was saying the matter should be addressed during executive session. “It’s not a personnel issue, it’s a personal preference for you.”
During Scott’s report earlier in the meeting, he read a letter addressed to the board stating he was elected by the citizens of wards 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 and his responsibility is to care for all five wards collectively. Following a 3-2 vote during Feb. 7’s meeting, his salary was reduced by $15,000, with the reasoning being lack of confidence for Ward 3.
Garth questioned Scott about an excerpt in the letter stating his top priority is to ensure the well being of citizens and employees of Aberdeen.
“I can respect this on paper but when you sent three of our employees home on Friday, did you not know you didn’t have anyone in charge? On top of that, this morning, the employees of public works were calling me, asking me and telling me, ‘Ms. Garth, no one is over us. No one is here.’ You sent the public works assistant director home. Who’s in charge? They also said, ‘Ms. Garth, what are we going to do about our timesheets? Miss So-and-So does this, and she was sent home,’” she said.
Earlier during her input, Garth also motioned for Imogene Dancy, who previously served as public works supervisor, to be terminated from any department within the city. It was seconded by Holliday. Odom and Allen both voted against, and Haynes voted in favor.
The matter was also addressed at the board’s previous meeting.
“The motion that was made on Feb. 7 said she was removed from the position. It did not say she was terminated,” Scott said.
Garth also motioned Dancy not be paid from Feb. 7, which was struck down with a 3-2 vote, with Haynes, Odom and Allen voting in the majority.
Legal representation
In another matter, Garth motioned to terminate city attorney/prosecutor Bob Faulks.
She said she asked him during the previous meeting to meet with attorneys regarding a settlement in former city attorney Walter Zinn’s wrongful termination lawsuit against the city, claiming Faulks filed a dismissal at 6 o’clock the previous Friday.
He said he didn’t file any court documents in the case, and the case is being handled by Starkville attorneys Lydia Quarles and Jim Mozingo.
The board minutes from the previous meeting state she asked Faulks who needs to be authorized to communicate with the attorneys regarding the settlement, and it was noted the board could request for the mayor to contact them.
“We can’t operate without legal representation. The first night I sat at this table, it cost me $10,000,” Haynes said, referencing a fine he, Garth and Holliday incurred through a state auditor’s office demand letter for reinstating former Mayor Maurice Howard’s salary with back pay totaling $32,008 in unallocated funds.
The action took place during the first meeting of the current administration in 2020. Faulks was not present, and Zinn was appointed during that meeting as city attorney.
Odom said when Faulks was reappointed as city attorney in 2021, it was for the remainder of the board’s term, which expires in 2024.
“Not this board; this is a new board. The old board went out the door when [former Ward 1 Alderman] Robert Devaull walked out,” Garth said.
Haynes hesitated before casting his vote.
“Mr. Faulks, this is a hard one because I can’t give a yes without saying I need representation as we move forward. That yes is going to depend on if you have representation moving forward,” he said. “Deep down in my soul, I need to know we are legally doing what we should be doing.”
He voted with Garth and Holliday to terminate Faulks, contingent on having representation. However, as Faulks was beginning to exit the board room, Haynes changed his vote, saying he needed representation.
After Faulks sat back down at the board table, Garth motioned for the city to settle with Zinn on his wrongful termination lawsuit.
“Under that condition, at least one or two of you needs to recuse yourself from voting,” Scott said since Zinn has recently represented Garth and Holliday in separate court cases and there’s conflict of interest.
Garth said he no longer represents her.
“How can the board direct to settle litigation while we’re in litigation? I don’t understand that,” Allen said.
Faulks asked what the terms of the settlement are. Garth said she was unaware.
“Whatever they get with Mr. Zinn and decide what he’s going to ask for for his wrongful termination,” she said.
Faulks said when someone makes an offer on settlements, the other side can accept or make a counter offer.
“A settlement is sort of a general term because there’s no specifics,” he said.
Holliday seconded the motion, and Haynes ultimately voted in favor after asking Faulks for clarity.
“If you want to buy a car but at what price or what car? A settlement might be a joint dismissal, it might be a paid consideration for the claim. There’s no terms here. There’s been no offer made,” Faulks said.
