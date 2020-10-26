ABERDEEN – Allegations of racial discrimination and retaliation stemming from cooperation in Mayor Maurice Howard’s embezzlement investigation were key complaints included in a federal lawsuit filed on behalf of former Aberdeen City Clerk Jackie Benson against her former employer.
The lawsuit was filed Oct. 20 by Tupelo attorney Jim Waide in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi’s Aberdeen Division. The City of Aberdeen and Howard, in his individual capacity, were named in the lawsuit, which demands a jury trial.
The complaint states, “The new administration, which took office in July 2020, had an agenda for ridding the city of white employees and replacing them with black employees.”
Court documents mention action taken during the board of aldermen’s first meeting in July, which included not reappointing Benson and then city attorney Bob Faulks and city judge Shane Tompkins. The three white individuals being replaced by African-Americans were among the allegations of racial discrimination.
The court filing also noted the attempted termination of Aberdeen Electric Department Manager Brian Sanders in its claims. During a hearing on Sanders’ matter in August, Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth did not respond favorably to a citizen’s question if the board’s intention was to terminate white employees, saying she was, playing the race card and “that nastiness will not be tolerated in this room.”
Benson’s complaint alleges Howard influenced the board to discharge her in violation of state law against malicious interference with employment, furthermore claiming his actions were willful and international and calculated to cause damage to Benson.
It continues to recap events in 2017 and 2018 dealing with Benson’s cooperation with the Mississippi Attorney General’s and State Auditor’s offices regarding an investigation against Howard of allegedly embezzling taxpayer funds for five trips on behalf of the city. He was ultimately indicted on five charges of embezzlement Oct. 30 last year, which is noted in the lawsuit.
He was given a deadline earlier this month of one year to the day to report back to the court who his attorney will be in the Dec. 14 case in Monroe County Circuit Court. His previous attorney, John Robbins, was recently disbarred.
Benson’s lawsuit states, “Shortly after Mayor Howard was arrested, he told plaintiff that her name was ‘all over’ the documents that were being used against him. Mayor Howard wanted rid of plaintiff since he learned she was reporting his illegal activity but had no board willing to fire her until July 2020.”
According to the lawsuit, Benson requests actual damages against the city and actual and punitive damages against Howard in an amount to be determined by a jury, reinstatement and reasonable attorney’s fees and costs.
In a separate court case, which pertains to the Ward 1 election contest of Robert Devaull versus Nicholas Holliday, who was certified as winner of the race, a motion to amend was filed Oct. 16 by city attorney Walter Zinn Jr. requesting Benson’s name be struck from ballot box review. However, Benson was present for a box review Oct. 23.
A previous filing in that case allowed for Benson to be present in the ballot box review because of her experience in election matters and her awareness of the condition of the ballot box and the number of the seal used when she resealed the ballot box June 24. The election contest is slated to go before special judge the Hon. Jeff Weill, Sr. in Monroe County Circuit Court in early January.
That motion notes Benson filed an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint against the city and Howard, alleging racial discrimination. According to the EEOC filing, which was received July 20, Benson claimed race and retaliation as reasons of discrimination.
That court document also states Benson is under investigation by the city for allegations of embezzlement, fraud and other criminal conduct.
During last week’s board of aldermen meeting, a 3-2 vote passed following an executive session to file a complaint to the Attorney General’s office against Benson regarding rewards points on an American Express card, but there was no further discussion.
Holliday made the motion, which was seconded by Garth. Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom and Ward 5 Alderman John Allen both voted against the item.
A lawsuit is one side of a legal assessment.