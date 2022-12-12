AMORY – Friend of God Recovery Center held its banquet Dec. 1, attracting a nearly capacity crowd at the Old Armory. The ministry, founded by David Burlison and based at Bethel Apostolic Church, aims to help those in recovery break the cycle of addiction.
Rev. Stanley Blaylock, pastor of Bethel Apostolic Church, invited ministers in the audience to join in a chain of prayer to support everyone involved with the ministry, who came forward to receive a blessing for the next year of its mission.
Support and attendance for the event has grown to the point that there is no longer a large enough venue in Monroe County to host the next banquet.
“It looks like we’ll be going to the BancorpSouth Center in Tupelo next year,” Burlison said.
Keynote speaker Kelly Biddle Williams of Tupelo shared her story of finding hope in scripture to battle a long series of crises in her life, including drug and alcohol addiction and coping with multiple miscarriages.
“My journey with drugs began with pain medication prescribed for injuries I suffered in a bad car accident. Looking back, I understand that the medication was not just to numb the physical pain but also the emotional trauma that I was trying to push down and carry around,” she said.
Williams eventually supplemented pain medication with alcohol and experimenting with illegal drugs.
“At age 18, I found out that I was pregnant. I was not in a relationship. I had a friend that had recently had an abortion. I talked to her and decided that it would be the thing to do,” she said.
Williams said all her efforts to deal with her problems only added to the load she was carrying.
“For the next five years, my life continued to spiral out of control. I was what you could call a functioning addict,” she said.
Williams was a college student at the time, eventually earning a master’s degree in counseling.
“I didn’t know what to do but I could tell everybody else what not to do,” she said.
Williams’ first job after college was working as a counselor at a high school in Jackson. After one weekend of binging and partying, she could not perform her job duties.
“I returned home to look at myself in the mirror and realized that I was not hiding my problems at all,” she said.
Williams then asked herself, “How did I get here?” Her self-evaluation took her back to age 9.
“I wanted to be a dancer and a horse trainer. I didn’t have any thoughts about ever being caught up in addiction. Little by little, I had listened to what the world told me would make me feel good, and this is where it got me,” she said.
Williams prayed and received an inner peace that launched her on her journey to recovery.
Undertaking a regimen of spiritual discipline still took six years of dedicated effort to restore her life to the normalcy she desired.
Williams married the man of her dreams at age 27 but then began another round of crises, driving her and her husband to the conclusion she was unable to become a mother due to severe scarring.
“I had less than a five percent chance of every becoming pregnant. The voices in my mind came back acusing me that this was the punishment for all the terrible choices that I had made,” she said.
Efforts to work with in vitro fertilization only bought on multiple miscarriages that resulted in the loss of every embryo that had been implanted or conceived.
Williams and her husband then explored the option of adopting a pair of twins after losing her last pregnancy at 12 weeks.
“Our desire to be parents only grew. Yet, I was afraid of adoption, fearing that the children might not like us, or I might not like them,” she said.
Williams was 31 at the time she and her husband began the adoption process. They were told it would be a wait of at least two to three years.
She received a telephone message in 2003 from the adoption agency in Indiana that she and her husband were selected to receive a pair of twins who were about to be born, which was on the same due date she lost her own twins.
“The promise from scripture became real to me that said, ‘instead of shame that I would be given a double portion,’” she said. “The girls have just turned 19, and all those fears that I had about them not liking us or us not liking them were not found in any way. One of those girls looks like me, while the other looks like my husband.”
Some years later, the Williams adopted a brother for the twin sisters through the Tupelo-based agency New Beginnings.
“All of the things that I have desired, God has provided. His ways are not our ways, nor are His ways our ways,” Williams said.
Prior to her speech, a volunteer service award was given in memory of the late Ms. Mac, in addition to a family award to supporters of the ministry. A creative dance drama staged by the ladies of Friend of God was also performed to “Overcomer” by Eddie James.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.