Richard Boone IV and his mother, Rachel, are pictured with Aberdeen Elementary School students Kailee Rogers, Chelsea Whitfield, Ja'Zion Walker and Nova Moore, who were impacted by March 24's tornado. Richard's church in Houston, Texas provided families with $500 to help recover.
Richard Boone IV and his mother, Rachel, are pictured with Aberdeen Elementary School students Kailee Rogers, Chelsea Whitfield, Ja'Zion Walker and Nova Moore, who were impacted by March 24's tornado. Richard's church in Houston, Texas provided families with $500 to help recover.
RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL
Boone is pictured with Belle-Shivers Middle School students Kaylb White and Trinytee Thomas. Not pictured, Tahlyn Thomas.
Aberdeen High School students Caleb Roberson and Jaqwun Thomas are pictured with Boone.
ABERDEEN – Nine students in the Aberdeen School District impacted by March 24’s tornado benefited from an outreach of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church in Houston, Texas.
Each student received $500 to help their families recover from the storm.
“Our pastor, Dr. Marcus Cosby, exemplifies service and leadership and teaches us to be willing to give to those in need and we have a blessed church. Whenever we have disasters in different states, we try our best as a church to represent Jesus Christ in such a way that we give,” said Richard Boone IV, who serves as youth and college pastor.
He is a 2011 Aberdeen High School graduate.
“When we found out about the tornado here, we met as a senior staff and said we wanted to give this amount and send resources to those who have lost everything. When they mentioned Amory and Aberdeen and found out I was from here, they were anxious to help,” Boone said.
He recognized the church’s children director, Kim Washington, who helped coordinate the outreach to Aberdeen’s students affected by the storm. Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church also provided supplies to distribution centers in Egypt and Amory.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.