ABERDEEN – A $50,000 donation from The First Bank, which has two local branches, will help provide for new learning lessons for students countywide enrolled in the Monroe Early Learning Collaborative (MELC).
MELC Director Jennifer Calvert wants to use funds to implement science, technology, engineering and math (S.T.E.M.) into classrooms and also to provide for take-home kindergarten-readiness backpacks.
“It would give the kids and parents something they can work on during the summer,” she said of the backpacks. “It has skill packets for the different levels kids need to be at that they can work on. If they master those skills, they’re kindergarten-ready.”
She added the preferred scale score for early learners leaving pre-kindergarten is 498, but the choice scale score for students entering kindergarten in 530. The kindergarten-ready backpacks will help bridge the gap.
“It’s a reinforcement for the parents to have something to work with them on during the summer to stay abreast,” Calvert said. “Most of the time from May until August, kids lose a little bit unless they stay in some type of program or the parents really stay on them.”
As far as the potential S.T.E.M. curriculum, early learners can learn to complete assembly exercises to match up with photos. Classrooms already have iPads, and funding can provide for additional software programs.
“I also want to upgrade our curriculum a little. We’ve been with the same curriculum for six years and we want to add some more books to add to the units,” Calvert said.
The First Bank has made seven other donations to areas it serves across the state, including other early learning collaboratives and eligible charitable organizations.
“The Early Learning Collaborative Act of 2013 established Mississippi's first state-funded, voluntary pre-K program. The purpose of the act is to provide funding to local communities and to establish, expand, support and facilitate the successful implementation of quality early childhood education. In 2021, The First was able to contribute our Mississippi tax liability to several early learning collaboratives, which are Department of Revenue-approved organizations that can receive funding in exchange for tax credits. We realize that when children start school without important skills, it becomes harder and harder for them to achieve their potential without considerable intervention. The First truly believes in the early learning collaborative and is excited to be able to support such an outstanding program,” said Lauren Wilson, community development specialist with the The First Bank.
Schools in Starkville, Petal, Hattiesburg, Picayune and Lamar County also benefited from donations from The First Bank.
In addition to the most recent contribution, MELC received a $44,000 donation from Community Bank late last year for literacy needs.
“I appreciate any donations we get. Anything we receive gives us extra to provide for our kids. If we didn’t have the extra funding from donations, we couldn’t do extra, and it would be a tight budget. This way, we can branch off into materials and supplies and give back to the children as well in our community,” Calvert said.
Through the MELC, there are currently 205 students enrolled in 13 classrooms in Aberdeen, Amory, Hamilton, Hatley and Smithville at head starts, schools and daycares.
Calvert welcomes any other financial support for the collaborative.
“For any businesses or organizations who would like to donate, it is a 1:1 tax credit. You’re serving your kids here in Monroe County,” she said.