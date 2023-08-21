Students at the Monroe County Career and Technical Center and Nettleton High School recently participated in the Real World program, presented by Monroe County 4-H Agent Kayla Dowden.
The Real World program is a simulation of…you guessed it...the real world. Students are given a life scenario, with a job, either professional or non-professional, and monthly expenses, including child care. Students must pay all their bills for the month.
Some students must get a second or even third job to make ends meet. Students with four years or more of college must get a student loan. Each scenario includes a partner, but the partner only contributes $400 per month.
Professions range from veterinarian to court bailiff. Students must learn to manage their money, provide for their families and determine what is actually necessary. Students must go through the whole simulation, which means they visit each station and receive a checkmark from the volunteer working that station.
Stations include housing, automotive, childcare, insurance, entertainment, food (eating out and groceries) and personal care, just to name a few. Some stations, such as entertainment, food, and personal care, include different packages, and students must determine which level they can afford.
At the end of the day, all the bills must be paid. Students realize they have the option to get a second job, but sometimes a second job just isn’t feasible. This is a very interactive simulation, and the students learn to think about the choices they are making now and how those choices will affect their future.
