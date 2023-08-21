mcj-2023-07-12-real-world-program

Recent Nettleton High School graduates Briley Dabbs and Jolie Kyle participate in The Real World Simulation, which helps students understand the cost of living.

 COURTESY

Students at the Monroe County Career and Technical Center and Nettleton High School recently participated in the Real World program, presented by Monroe County 4-H Agent Kayla Dowden.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you