Mississippi University for Women has announced modifications to its fall 2020 academic calendar for the health, safety and well-being of the campus and broader community.
The W’s fall academic calendar has been condensed with the semester beginning Monday, Aug. 17 and ending Tuesday, Nov. 24, prior to students’ Thanksgiving holiday. The modified schedule also eliminates the traditional Fall Break for students in October.
Semester exams will begin Wednesday, Nov. 18 and end Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Public health guidelines will determine future plans for large gatherings, including Fall Commencement.
Further decisions concerning the fall semester are being finalized by the Campus Renewal Task Force. Frequent updates are available at: https://www.muw.edu/disease.
Fall Convocation for faculty and staff will be held virtually Wednesday, Aug. 12. The Fall Development Series will be held Wednesday, Aug. 12 through Friday, Aug. 14.