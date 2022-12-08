Dec. 5, 1954 - A tornado outbreak affected the southeast, causing as man as two fatalities and $2.710 million in damages. This outbreak caused 14 confirmed tornadoes, of which two were rated EF3. One tornado hit the Atlanta metro area.
Dec. 6, 2003 - A powerful Nor`easter caused major travel delays and led to 13 fatalities across the Northeast U.S. Approximately 52 inches of snow fell in Northern New Hampshire and 35.6 inches of snow fell in Peabody, Massachusetts. It is among the largest early season winter storms on record to affect the major East Coast cities.
Dec. 7, 2005 - Hurricane Epsilon was churning in the Atlantic. Having max winds of 85 mph and gusts to 105 mph, with a pressure of 981mbars, it did not affect any land areas. It is the first Atlantic storm to be given the Greek letter name Epsilon, only one of four Atlantic hurricanes in December since 1851 and is the longest lasting December hurricane on record at five days.
Dec. 8, 1812 - A major 6.9 to 7.5 earthquake struck California. Known as the San Juan Capistrano earthquake, it killed 40 people. Interesting note: California was part of the Spanish Empire at this time.
Dec. 9, 2017 - Subtropical Storm Guara formed off the coast of Bahia, Brazil. Peaking at winds of 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph and a pressure of 996mbars, it moved away from land before dissipating on Dec. 11.
- Meteorologist Johnny Parker
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...In Arkansas, Lee AR and Phillips Counties. In
Mississippi, DeSoto and Tunica Counties.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&