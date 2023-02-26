Feb. 27
1717: During a 10-day timeframe, four winter storms affected New England. By the end of the 10 days, Maine reported up to 60 inches of snow.
1900: Astoria, Illinois had a record 24-hour snow total of 36 inches. This is a state record.
1969: Mount Washington, New Hampshire reported 97.8 inches of snow.
2000: Beersheba, Israel had its first snow in 50 years when more than 8 inches fell.
Feb. 28:
1887: snowflakes “larger than milk pans” reportedly fell near Fort Keogh, Montana. They measured 15 inches across by 8 inches thick.
1962: It fell to -10 degrees in Big Bear Lake, California. The lowest temperature on record for February.
1964: Thompson Pass, Alaska finishes the month with 346.1 inches of snow. It was the monthly snowfall record for the state of Alaska.
1964: The world’s 12-hour rainfall record was set as 52.76 inches fell at Belouve, on La Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean. The word record for heaviest nine-hour rainfall was set at 42.79 inches and 18.5-hour rainfall set at 66.49 inches.
March 1:
1899: The first regularly scheduled 48-hour forecast occurred on this date. Up to this time, forecasts only covered the following 36 hours.
1980: A large tornado hit Fort Lauderdale, Florida, leading to one fatality and as much as $6 million in damages.
1990: Valdez, Alaska received 21.4 inches of snow, bringing its winter season total to 482.4 inches.
1997: A deadly tornado outbreak occurred across Arkansas, Northern MS, and Western Tennessee. It led to 29 fatalities. Several of the tornadoes were rated F4.
March 2:
1983: An unusual warning was issued for residents in Lake Tahoe, California. They were advised not to go out cross country skiing as they might ski into power lines. The snow depth was an amazing 215 inches.
1988: A tornado hit Baton Rouge, Louisiana and another tornado hit the airport in Lafayette, Louisiana, causing $6 million in damages.
1998: Lead, South Dakota set a record nine-day snowstorm with a total of 103 inches.
2001: Caribou, Maine set a new all-time March record low temperature at -28 degrees with Bangor, Maine at -16 degrees.
March 3:
1896: The temperature in downtown San Francisco, California fell to 33 degrees and was the lowest temperature ever for the city in March.
1953: Snow falls on the island of Oahu, Hawaii.
1966: The Candlestick Park tornado, which was an F5, hit Jackson, leading to 57 fatalities. It is one of the most devastating tornadoes in Mississippi history. It tracked up to 202.5 miles and was the second longest tracked tornado in the 20th century.
2003: Miami, Florida has its earliest 90 degree temperature since March 5, 1964.
