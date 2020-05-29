AMORY – As continued restorations are underway at The Windows ahead of its 2026 centennial, a group of individuals spearheading its improvements have launched a donation campaign. The goal is $7,000.
“We have raised more than $400,000.00 for restoring the building, and that is enough to replace the steps, repair the bricks, install a new roof and stabilize the windows and their frames. It will take at least the rest of this year to get that done,” said Steve Stockton, president of the Windows board, in a press release.
In addition to Stockton, Mary Jane Westerlund, Debbie Palmer, Stacy Forbus, Faye Pickle, Judy Dobbs and Stan Herring serve on the board, with attorneys Hob Bryan and Carter Dobbs offering legal counsel.
The board formed in 2012 and has worked with the CREATE Foundation on the restoration, which is being done through several phases ahead of the 2026 completion date.
“We need to raise more money for additional work, including making the building accessible to everyone and beginning long-term preservation of the stained-glass windows,” Stockton said in the press release. “We had hoped to raise $100,000, but this just isn’t a good time to launch a fundraising campaign. Instead, we’re hoping to raise $7,000 for expenses for the next 12 months. Ironically, we have funds dedicated to construction, but we don’t have funds for day-to-day items such as utilities, maintenance and insurance. The $7,000 will take care of that until we can start a larger fundraising effort.”
The board of directors is off to a good start by contributing more than a third of the $7,000.
“We’ve come a long way. Two years ago, the roof developed a serious leak, and the building was in a critical state. Fortunately, the state Department of Archives and History and the North Monroe County Community Fund helped us obtain a temporary roof. They absolutely saved the building, and now we’re in a position to put on a permanent roof later this year. We can’t thank them enough for helping us out,” said Palmer, who serves as treasurer, in the press release.
The front steps had fallen in, but they have been replaced with new concrete steps and appropriate handrails. The repair of the outside layer of bricks is also underway.
“Over the years, the outside layer had shifted away from the rest of the bricks and had begun to bulge. It appeared that bricks could fall off at any moment,” Bryan said in the press release.
Earlier this year, the Windows organization hired Scott & Sons to perform the delicate task of removing hundreds of bricks, cleaning them and replacing them properly with appropriate mortar.
Scott & Sons partner Larry Knox is heading up its participation in the tuckpointing work.
“They used softer mortar in those days. Everything has a lifespan. While we’re attempting to restore original conditions as much as possible, we’re using a more modern compound that will give the mortar more expanding and contracting capabilities,” he said in the press release.
Another component of the work involves boarding up the huge historic stained-glass windows.
“The windows have not been removed. The frames are being replaced. The plywood is protecting the priceless windows in case any bricks should fall out during the work,” Knox said in the press release.
Contributions to the ongoing restoration may be made payable to CREATE Foundation, P.O. Box 1053, Tupelo, MS 38802. Please indicate that the contribution is for the Windows of Amory.