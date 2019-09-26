AMORY – A group of concerned citizens is redoubling efforts to save Amory’s oldest standing church building, now known as The Windows. The building, located alongside 3rd Street North, once served as the First Christian Church.
The church’s original congregation was first established in Cotton Gin Port and moved to its present location after the new church was built in 1926.
Although there has been traction to preserve and sustain the building in recent years, a push is being made to make a significant impact in time for its next major milestone.
“We have a plan consisting of several phases. It’s a multi-year project aimed at completion by the 100th anniversary of the church in 2026. The first goal is the completion of restoration of the lower level,” said Steve Stockton, one of the members of the nonprofit group restoring the church.
The group was formed in 2012 under the auspices of the CREATE Foundation. Other members include Mary Jane Westerlund, Debbie Palmer, Stacy Forbus, Faye Pickle, Judy Dobbs and Stan Herring, and attorneys Hob Bryan and Carter Dobbs offer legal counsel.
Restoration plans experienced some setbacks but are gaining momentum again.
The project was one of the several recipients statewide of BP settlement money related to the 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. Funds received from the settlement were used for roof repairs.
“We experienced a lull in development plans early on due to health issues with our members or their families,” Westerlund said.
The idea to restore the vacant church was first proposed by Gloria Herring, who passed away in November 2018.
The early stages of the work are also focusing on masonry stabilization and restoration. Plans by a Mississippi architect who specializes in historic preservation include providing handicapped access to all levels of the building.
Ann Sanders heads the historical committee for the project. While modern technology will have its proper place, the primary goal is preserving as much of the original detailing as possible for the building that has come to be known for its stunning and expansive stained glass windows.
“We’re not just renovating. We’re preserving the original building. We want it to be a resource for meetings and events that is lacking now. We want it to be buzzing with the performing arts. We want the community to be involved,” Forbus said.
According to Stockton, there are opportunities for everyone interested in historic preservation to be involved with the project.
“Finding the right artisans is not easy. We want the community to be involved, but the wheels don’t turn fast,” he said.
The group is looking for any historical documents relating to the church, and people may email information and inquiries to thewindowsamory@gmail.com.
Stockton said the church’s original pulpit and communion vessels used at Cotton Gin Port are preserved at the Amory Regional Museum.
“The original building at Cotton Gin Port was shared among several denominations,” he said.
More information is available by contacting any of the board members or by writing to CREATE Foundation at P.O. Box 1053, Tupelo, MS 38802.