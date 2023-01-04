For Monroe County, the past year was marked by events, such as United Furniture Industries’ mass layoff of its entire workforce, three new school superintendents, the return of several community events from COVID-19 restrictions and losing a few key community figures.
January
Members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office present plans to the Aberdeen Board of Aldermen regarding its part-time training academy. The inaugural class graduated this summer, and concrete was poured in the fall for the classroom building. The first class of corrections officers also graduated in the latter part of the year.
Mem Riley and Phillip Baulch face off in a special election stemming from an election contest for the Nettleton mayor’s seat. Baulch, who challenged results of the April 2021 Democratic primary in which there was a four-vote difference, came away the winner.
The board of supervisors approves to rename a stretch of Hamilton Road as Deputy Dylan Pickle Memorial Drive, honoring a deputy who lost his life in 2020 following an accident at a checkpoint on the road.
Patrick Lockett is reappointed to his seat on the Aberdeen School Board.
Former Amory principal Brian Jones begins serving his duties as the Amory School District’s new superintendent.
The Aberdeen School Board approves to begin the search process of its new superintendent following Jeff Clay’s resignation, effective in June.
Longtime Monroe County deputy Jimmy Pipkins is remembered for his dedication after he died from natural causes.
The demolition process begins for Aberdeen’s former Walmart/Wall’s building.
Lu-Ellen Children and Wilma McAllister are recognized with Salute to Service awards.
Longtime Monroe County game warden Dean Hudson retires after serving 31 years with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.
To try changing downtown aesthetics, City of Amory officials begin the process of removing awnings on the block east of Frisco Park. Other property owners closer to Vinegar Bend later request for their awnings to be removed.
Ellen Huebner pleads guilty to the March 2019 murder of her husband at their home near the Aberdeen Marina. She was sentenced to life in prison.
February
Amory couple James and Dot Burrow applaud their grandson, Joe Burrows’, first trip to the Super Bowl during his rookie year with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Mardi Gras returns to Aberdeen in grand style with a downtown parade and ball.
Amory High School senior Will McComb is named a candidate for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.
Tyrone James is appointed to the Amory School Board.
Smithville aldermen approve to contest the latest census count, arguing the town was greatly underrepresented.
The board of supervisors approves initial steps to pursue taxpayer-free bonds for road and bridge repair through internet sales tax proceeds. The City of Aberdeen later pursues the same opportunity.
The Healthcare Foundation of North Mississippi begins nominations for the inaugural Tyler Jones Memorial Scholarship, which were awarded in May to Hamilton seniors Faith Imel and Mollie Cockerham. Jones, who was a Hamilton graduate working in the health care field, lost his life in 2021.
The Junior Auxiliary of Amory’s Charity Ball pays tribute to the late Judy Baxter, who was the victim of a 2021 homicide.
The Amory Police Department adds an animal control officer to its roster, shifting animal control from the Amory Humane Society to the department.
Longtime Monroe County Chief Deputy Curtis Knight loses his life after battling health issues after testing positive for COVID-19. His law enforcement career began in 1994 with the Aberdeen Police Department and continued with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in 1996.
Highway 25 markers memorialize the late Thomas Lee Bales, who lost his life in a 2017 drowning at Smith Lake.
March
A mistrial is ruled after jurors were split in a 2013 Aberdeen murder case. Brian Lyons stood trial for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Teresa Ewing, whose remains were found 19 days after she was last seen by family members.
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine begins, a former Aberdeen youth and children’s pastor living in the country shares his daily observations of the ongoing attacks. At the end of 2022, the invasion continues.
Command of Amory’s National Guard unit transitions from Wren native LTC William ‘Tyki’ Jurney to LTC Lee Greco.
Following a public hearing, Aberdeen aldermen vote 3-2 against the opening of a bar and lounge alongside the Highway 45 bypass, near the Treas Lake and Meadowlane subdivisions.
Amory aldermen approve for a streaming music service, which is installed later in the year at Frisco Park.
Separate EF-1 tornadoes cause minimal damage in the Strong, Darracott, Greenwood Springs and Aberdeen.
April
Aberdeen’s Pilgrimage and Amory’s Railroad Festival return for the first time since 2019 following setbacks linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Monroe County School District Superintendent Brian Jernigan announces his retirement effective July 1.
Meteorologists from several different states use Monroe County as a place for severe weather research.
Hamilton High School is among 70 schools in the state recognized by the Mississippi Department of Education for college preparedness.
A planned moved for Aberdeen’s Piggly Wiggly to The Pointe shopping center changes due to negotiations falling through, leading to the longtime grocery store’s closure. Bill’s Dollar Store next door also closes, and the buildings are demolished to make room for a parking lot for the First Pentecostal Church.
Redistricting maps are released reflective of Mississippi Senate and House of Representatives districts. Due to results from the census, state house District 20 is reassigned from Monroe County to DeSoto County.
Nettleton’s fire rating improves from a 7 to a 6.
Athens resident Robbie Ross, a civilian employee at the Columbus Air Force Base, is the first civilian in history to graduate from the base’s Airman Leadership School.
Amory aldermen approve a downtown pocket park renovation near Vinegar Bend.
Tensions arise between the Aberdeen Board of Aldermen and the city’s planning and zoning commission regarding a couple of zoning matters and separation of power. Members of both boards later work through the issues.
Sen. Roger Wicker speaks during a ceremony celebrating Aberdeen’s $4 million federal grant, awarded in late 2021 for port improvements.
A lightning strike sets the steeple of Amory First Assembly of God on fire, which causes damage inside the church.
Dr. Chad O’Brian, a longtime Smithville educator, is named the new superintendent of the Monroe County School District.
The Amory Rotary Club names Justin Garza and Nick McDaniel as its firefighters of the year, Jake McCollum as its police officer of the year and Jim Ed Riggan and Kyle Knight as its deputies of the year.
A Kemper County man is charged for making terrorist threats to Hamilton Attendance Center officials. He was arrested near the school after phoning in the threats but never arrived on campus.
Beloved Hatley Attendance Center nurse Scarlett Thompson loses her battle to breast cancer. Later in the year, a bench memorializing her years at the school – as a student and nurse – is dedicated.
Dr. Regina Sanford of Aberdeen is named one of nine Mississippi State University Alumnus of the Year. The retired educator relocated to Monroe County from Louisiana to retire.
The majority of voters in the Wren and Coontail water districts vote in favor of a merger of the two rural providers.
Monroe County Career and Technical Center Director Jeff Brooks is named as the next principal of Smithville Attendance Center. Noah Wren is later named as the center’s new director.
May
Amory First United Methodist Church hosts a dedication service for an organ memorializing the late Judy Baxter, who was an instrumental member of the congregation.
Nettleton aldermen adopt a speed hump policy for the city.
The board of supervisors chooses to not opt out of the state’s medicinal marijuana option. Monroe County municipalities follow the same approach.
Nettleton Main Street begins its monthly first Saturday concert series on Young Avenue.
WTVA meteorologist Chelsea Simmons of Hamilton earns her first Emmy Award nomination for team coverage of a May 2021 tornadic weather system. She walks away a winner during the ceremony in June.
While work continues for Amory’s Panther Park, the City of Nettleton is awarded more than $93,000 for new playground equipment at Roy Black Park. The Town of Smithville dedicates new playground equipment at Rod Brasfield Park in memory of the late Edna Cox.
Separate dedication ceremonies commemorate a trailhead for the Aberdeen Black History Trail and a photo of the late General Lee Young on City Hall’s Wall of Fame.
A ceremony is held for the former Quincy Baptist-Methodist Church, which was rededicated as a community chapel.
Barbara Jones is awarded with North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory’s Florence Nightingale Award.
Aberdeen holds public hearings pertaining to new ordinances dealing with rental property inspection and registering dogs with the city.
Karen Green, who previously served on the Gattman Board of Aldermen, is named as the village’s citizen of the year.
CREo Christian School in Wren holds a ceremony for its first graduating class, which totaled six students. Aberdeen’s Pentecostal Christian Academy also celebrates its first graduate, Malia Luker.
Aberdeen Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth questions residency requirements of Mayor Charles Scott and Ward 1 Alderman Robert Devaull. Her motion to remove them from office dies after a 3-2 vote against.
June
For the mid-term primary elections, the county transitions back to using paper ballots.
Amory native Raffiel Jones competes with fellow members of the Mississippi State University Special Olympics Unified flag football team in the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, where the team earned a silver medal.
Aberdeen advocate Dwight Stevens closes out his 20-year tenure of owning the Adams-French House.
Nettleton kicks off its monthly First Saturday community event.
Dr. Andrea Pastchal-Smith is named as the new superintendent of the Aberdeen School District.
Community members and clergy join on the steps of Aberdeen City Hall for a prayer vigil in the aftermath of a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Work concludes for an $8 million investment to upgrade electricity availability at the Amory Port. It was a partnership through the City of Amory and the Tennessee Valley Authority.
After a lengthy public hearing dealing with the county’s redistricting, which was attended by several members of the community, supervisors approve the option with the least disruptions to voters.
Light Up Nettleton wins a Mississippi Main Street award for Outstanding New Event.
Former Aberdeen Mayor Maurice Howard is served a felony warrant for embezzlement under contract stemming from a vehicle rental.
The rubber duck hunt, Quackers for Kindness, is a new favorite family activity throughout Amory.
A multi-day sale features the eclectic collection of famed Aberdeen makeup artist Billy B.
The Amory School Board begins weighing options of using Access School Health Services, which is later met with opposition from Amory medical providers. The school board ultimately foregoes the Access opportunity.
A discussed plan for cafeteria expansions at Hamilton, Hatley and Smithville attendance centers is delayed due to the higher than expected construction costs.
Judge Sharion Aycock announces an official July start date for remediation of the Thomas G. Abernethy Federal Building in Aberdeen. The ongoing efforts to clear mold issues in order to resume federal court operations in the building led to a $24.3 allocation through Congress.
Several arrests are made following a Monroe County Sheriff's Office investigation involving motorcycles and ATVs acquired online through scams.
Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry is one of three food pantries in the nation to be awarded a grant through Lowe’s Hometowns program, totaling $65,000 for renovations.
United Furniture Industries announces the layoff of 300 employees in Amory and North Carolina.
Joey Brown of Amory joins and exclusive list of civilians who have graduated from the U.S. Air Force’s Test Pilot School in California.
Two inmates at the Monroe County Detention Center are charged for a plan to carry out an assault on law enforcement.
July
Former Amory High School teacher Toshemie Wilson faces federal child pornography charges stemming from a lengthy investigation. He was found to be in possession of several videos of former male students in inappropriate situations.
Amory’s MedStat location sustains heavy damage from a severe weather system.
The Gilmore Foundation makes a $500,000 pledge for a new surgical robot at North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory.
Members of Boy Scout Troop #39 make their first trip to New Mexico’s Philmont Scout Ranch in nine years.
Efforts to date for the Cross of Christ-Monroe County project surpass $60,000.
A dedication ceremony is held to celebrate a roughly $250,000 improvement project for General Young Park, which includes updated basketball courts, new playground equipment and landscaping.
The Amory School Board has its first discussion about a proposed new athletic facility at Amory High School. In December, it approves to move forward with further planning of the proposed project.
August
Monroe County is among eight counties throughout the state participating in an individual storm shelter reimbursement program through the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.
Amory resident Kristi Wright-Cates is featured for her and her three cats’ viral videos through the 3 Southern Cats & Momma social medial channels, which have gained millions of followers.
The one-year anniversary of the unsolved murder of the late Judy Baxter in Amory is marked by her family members offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.
A community meeting in Prairie explains the request to use the former Prairie Elementary School building as a place for transitional housing for non-violent offenders and those in recovery.
Monroe County School Board member Mickey Miller resigns from his seat on the board due to personal reasons.
September
A former Gattman resident, Eric Crisp, confesses to the 2019 killing of an Alabama man. At the time of his confession, he was a minister at a recovery center in Kilmichael and couldn’t live with the guilt of what he did.
Amory witnesses an uptick of new business construction alongside Highway 278.
Supervisors approve the sale of land in Smithville to expanding third-party internet sales company, Johnson Enterprises, Inc.
Aldermen vote 3-2 to terminate Aberdeen Public Works Director Richard Boone. Imogene Dancy is later approved as his replacement.
The Mississippi Supreme Court rules a 2021 special election that ultimately made Nicholas Holliday lose his Ward 1 alderman seat to sitting member Robert Devaull should have never happened due to the lack of Devaull properly filing required paperwork in the contest to a 2020 election between the two Aberdeen men.
Local food pantries struggle with the lack of needed food supplies through bigger food banks.
The Monroe County School District earns its first A rating through the state’s accountability ratings. Amory School District earns a B, while the Aberdeen and Nettleton school districts earn C ratings.
A $690,000 settlement is reached in a civil suit dealing with a 2015 incident in which the late Ricky Keeton was shot and killed by Monroe County deputies executing a raid at his residence near Smithville.
October
An incident at a Hamilton daycare makes worldwide news after videos of an employee frightening children go viral. Five former employees are later charged with felonies in the case.
Aberdeen transitions into an agreement with Monroe County for solid waste collection. Nettleton follows suit in November.
Amory High School graduate Davis Helton is among Mississippi State University’s homecoming court after being named Mr. MSU.
A ribbon cutting ceremony is held for Urgent Care at the Pointe, the first business to open at Aberdeen’s new shopping center, The Pointe.
Construction begins for Amory’s standalone Taco Bell location.
Hatley missionary Scott Carter recalls his outreach in Uvalde, Texas in response to a school shooting there earlier in the year.
Bethel M.B. Church in Hamilton honors the late Willie Fields with a new parking lot, which was dedicated in his name. He and his wife, Carrie, were Monroe County’s first two positive cases of COVID-19.
J.B. Markham, who served District 20 in the Mississippi House of Representatives from 1997 to 2007, dies at age 76.
November
The Aberdeen School District is one of nine school districts in the state to be awarded rebates through the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Bus Program to provide for electric school buses.
The Smithville Board of Aldermen approves a stricter policy for those requesting public records information.
Amory, Nettleton and Smithville are among municipalities throughout the state to be awarded American Rescue Plan Act funding through the Mississippi Municipal & County Water Infrastructure Grant Program.
Lann Hardware transitions to its sixth generation of ownership with the purchase of the store by John Ross and Abby Lann McCartney. The store has remained in the Lann family since it opened in 1879.
Sam Mitchell are Renee Harris are elected to seats on the Monroe County School Board.
A ribbon cutting ceremony is held for Nettleton’s new playground at Roy Black Park, which was made possible by a Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi Healthy Heroes grant.
The Gilmore Foundation provides for two new school buses for the Amory School District.
Nettleton aldermen approve the purchase of GIS mapping equipment in order to digitally compile an inventory of infrastructure ranging from water lines to street signs.
The Monroe County Recreational Trail, located near the county’s airport, opens to the public.
All roughly 2,700 United Furniture Industries are notified close to midnight Nov. 22 – just before Thanksgiving – to not report to work in what seemed to be a permanent layoff for the company’s entire workforce. The North Mississippi industrial community responded with job fairs and invitations to apply at numerous manufacturing companies. United was Monroe County’s largest employer, and it had a presence in Amory, Wren, Nettleton and Hatley through the years.
Speedy Spruill is named as the Junior Women’s League of Monroe County’s citizen of the year.
December
The Amory Police Department executes search warrants for two separate properties in the 12th Avenue N and Highland Drive area in relation to potential evidence recovery in the Judy Baxter murder case.
The U.S. Coast Guard’s Mobile sector commander meets with Aberdeen and Amory’s mayors during a tour of the area.
Felecia Cox Lenoir is appointed to a seat on the Aberdeen School Board. Jim Edwards, who served in the seat for five years, conducts his last school board meeting the following week.
Amory Federal President/CEO Brian McCullen dies from a sudden medical emergency.
Nettleton aldermen approve a zoning ordinance amendment requiring certain square footage sizes for new residential constructions.
A death call to a residence near Smithville leads to a case involving the rescue of 84 dogs. Rescue and transport groups from throughout the nation assist to pick up all the dogs for relocation within 24 hours after they were taken in by the Amory Humane Society.
Aberdeen aldermen approve the resignations of water department manager Jason Roberson and park and recreation department director Michelle Stewart. Tony Walker is hired as water department supervisor.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.