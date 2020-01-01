From natural disasters to technology to events surrounding the county election to changing positions, 2019 was one of the more notable years in terms of unfolding events for Monroe County compared to more recent years.
January
As qualifying begins for the 2019 county primaries, longtime District 2 Supervisor Billy Kirkpatrick announces he would not seek reelection.
U.S. District Court Chief Judge Sharion Aycock announces the Thomas G. Abernathy Federal Building in Aberdeen will undergo a multi-million dollar renovation to eradicate a mold issue that forced court operations to relocate.
Chris Markham and Tracey Cockerham take their seats on the Monroe County School Board, while Rodger Scott begins his term on the Aberdeen School Board.
An investiture ceremony at the Senator Thad Cochran United States Bankruptcy Courthouse is held to welcome Judge Selene Dunn Maddox to the bench at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court Northern District of Mississippi.
Amory aldermen and the Monroe County Board of Supervisors adopt flood damage prevention ordinances.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responds to a home invasion just outside of Amory, which resulted in a man being shot and killed by the homeowner.
The Aberdeen School Board begins discussions regarding staff pay incentives for employees for advancing and maintaining grade levels at schools within the district.
Aberdeen aldermen and the city’s planning and zoning commission hear the first of opinions for and against signage installed above Arni Anderson Studio Gallery alongside Main Street. Those against it say it violates the city’s zoning ordinance, and those in favor say it adds beauty and charm to downtown. The signage is later torn down after the business closes.
A fire heavily heavily damages Smithville Discount Grocery & Variety, which results in a total loss.
The late Tom Allmond and Preston C. Belle are honored at the annual Salute to Service Awards.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation awards $2.3 million to replace the Coontail bridge.
The Amory Rotary Club names Jason Young as its firefighter of the year and Jake Hall and Matt Flippo as its police officers of the year.
Gov. Phil Bryant signs an internet access expansion bill, originated by Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley. It allows rural electric cooperatives to offer broadband service.
February
HomeStretch in Nettleton officially announces an expansion which will provide 71 new jobs in the next four years.
Amory Port North gains natural gas line availability, which makes it more marketable to industries.
Hatley seventh-grader Sierra Lochala wins the county spelling bee for the second year in a row.
The board of supervisors rejects two bids on the former Holley Performance building in Aberdeen.
Michelle Stewart is named the new director of the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department.
Monroe County Justice Court Judge Kevin Crook turns in his letter of resignation and later qualifies to run for sheriff.
Little Caesars announces the opening of an Amory location.
Charles Courtney Thompson pleads guilty to a 2016 murder at Cullum Apartments in Aberdeen and is sentenced to 40 years in Mississippi Department of Corrections custody.
The Monroe County School Board approves for assistance from the Mississippi School Boards Association in the search for the next Monroe County Superintendent of Education, following Scott Cantrell announcing his retirement in December.
Amory aldermen reappoint Ivan Bryant to another term on the Amory School Board.
Nettleton aldermen consider making the chief of police position appointed rather than elected, but the issue dies before any action is taken.
Aberdeen city officials and county supervisors meet to discuss a plan for the former Holley Performance building. After a nearly hour-long executive session and less than 30 minutes of open session, three supervisors leave the meeting following comments made by Mayor Maurice Howard. The two boards collectively never discussed the matter again.
Nettleton native Edward Millword makes a $10,000 donation to F.A.I.T.H. Food Pantry.
Several parts of the county endure the first real weather test of the year with floods. Bigbee and Hamilton have the worst cases. All in all, 23 homes suffered major flood damage. Additionally, a 400,000 cubic foot sandbar accumulates just south of Aberdeen Lock, which hurts barge traffic on the entire Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway on through the summer. A brief pop-up storm follows days later in Wren and Amory that causes major structural damage to one home.
Hamilton Attendance Center is briefly locked down following a concerning phone call.
Kevin Crook and Gayle George are honored as the Junior Auxiliary of Amory’s Citizens of the Year during the annual charity ball.
March
A woman living behind the Aberdeen Marina is charged with murder after confessing to her husband’s death. He was reported missing by a co-worker days before, and his body was discovered behind their residence, and one of their vehicles was discovered stuck in the mud in the backyard.
Qualifying ends for the county’s August primaries, and a total of 57 candidates are to be on the ballots.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responds to a murder case on Old Columbus Road, which leads to an officer-involved shooting less than nine miles away on McDuffie Cemetery Road.
Two long-time businesses get new local ownership through Andy Willingham, who purchases Amory’s River Birch Golf Club with his wife, Kathy, and Jake Doty who purchases Aberdeen’s Fountain Grill.
The Monroe County Board of Supervisors approves a countywide ban on the herbal-based product kratom, which had been sold at several local convenience stores. Aberdeen, Amory and Nettleton governments are also asked to issue bans, giving their police departments jurisdiction, but no action is taken.
A report from the Catholic church of priests credibly accused of sexual abuse includes three former priests of Aberdeen’s St. Francis of Assisi Church – Cuthbert Bender, Peter Richardson and the late Robert Poandi.
Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley holds a ribbon cutting ceremony for natural gas availability in Cason.
April
Findings of an investigative audit of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are accepted by the board of supervisors, but no discrepancies are found.
Following a non-fatal single-engine plane crash at the Monroe County Airport, the passenger of the plane is taken for minor injuries.
Central Grove native and Lafayette County School District music teacher Hannah Gadd is chosen as the Mississippi Department of Education Teacher of the Year.
Jeffery Dewayne Kennedy, 54, is indicted in the murder of William E. “Pops” Phillips, who was reported missing in summer 2011.
Latoya Ware, Aberdeen’s Wendy’s general manager, makes the fast food franchise’s Top 200 general manager list throughout the United States and Canada.
Frisco Park’s new pavilion construction project officially wraps. The first event it hosted was the Amory Railroad Festival heritage service.
Aberdeen hosts its 44th Annual Southern Heritage Pilgrimage, while Amory hosts its 41st Railroad Festival. Rains during the Railroad Festival played into the weekend’s lower attendance. However, country stars Steve Azar and Wynonna Judd attract big crowds for their Friday and Saturday night headliner spots.
A couple of hours after Saturday’s Amory Railroad Festival ends early due to lightning, two tornadoes touch down in Hamilton and through the eastern side of the county. Hamilton’s tornado, ruled an EF-2, claimed the life of 95-year-old Roy Ratliff. The second tornado was ruled an EF-1. The April 13 and 14 severe weather outbreak causes widespread damage and destroyed numerous homes, the county’s morgue and Hamilton Volunteer Fire Department. The tornadoes added to other weather-related issues throughout the county including flooding in Aberdeen, Amory and Smithville.
Seven applicants vie for the Monroe County Superintendent of Education position, and Nettleton School District Superintendent Brian Jernigan is chosen for the position. He formerly held the Monroe County assistant superintendent position. Nettleton High School Principal Tim Dickerson is later named the new superintendent of the Nettleton School District.
Amory’s Kayleebrooke McCollum is selected as third runner-up in Miss Teen USA out of 51 contestants at the pageant in Reno, Nevada.
The chamber of commerce hosts its Meet the Candidates event at the Monroe County Airport, which kicks off a string of local election year events throughout the spring and summer months.
May
Aberdeen’s Fred’s location is the first in Monroe County to close in a series of other corporate closures. By the fall, the discount store closed all of its locations, including ones in Amory and Nettleton.
Amory High School senior Lukas Flippo officially commits to Yale. Other Monroe County students add to the list of students attending prestigious institutions of higher learning in the fall. Flannery Plum of Amory is attending Mount Holyoke in Massachusetts, and Mitch Carroll of Smithville is pursuing a graduate school degree at the United Kingdom’s University of Cambridge.
The South Monroe County Community Fund honors 13 Aberdeen and Hamilton teachers as this year’s Teachers of Distinction.
Phyllis Potter is honored as North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory’s Florence G. Nightingale Award winner of the year.
Aberdeen faces the brunt of more severe weather as flash floods soak parts of downtown.
Aberdeen, Amory and Nettleton’s Subways are broken into in the early morning hours of May 15. In September, two men from the metro Birmingham area are arrested in connection. The two were allegedly part of a bigger series of crimes committed throughout the southeast.
Sen. Thad Cochran, who served Mississippi in the U.S. Congress for 45 years, passes away.
Monroe County Airport Manager Wes Kirkpatrick is selected to serve on the board of directors of the Mississippi Airports Association.
June
After passing his high school equivalency exam in May, former long-time Monroe County Sheriff Pat Patterson, 80, is part of a graduation ceremony at Itawamba Community College for those completing adult basic education courses.
The Aberdeen Board of Aldermen denies an $850,000 demand for legal fees from a firm in Baton Rogue regarding solar energy development. The issue stemmed from a 2016 document that had recently come to the board’s knowledge allegedly signed by Mayor Maurice Howard and attorney Walter Zinn Jr. Howard denied any involvement and said his signature was forged.
The South Monroe County Community Fund awards $14,000 through its annual grants. The North Monroe County Community Fund awards a $2,000 grant to the Monroe County Children’s Vision Center.
Charlotte Wathen, who served the Wren library for 18 years and the Hamilton library for three years as librarian, retires. Philana Cockerham from Hamilton is later named as her replacement.
Work begins for street and sidewalk improvement through a nearly $1 million improvement bond in Aberdeen.
Timothy Ray Jones, Jr., who once lived in Amory, is sentenced to death in South Carolina. He was found guilty of slaying his five children in 2014.
Cottage Tea Room owner Sara Gardner is honored with a Mississippi Main Street Hero Award.
An unnamed Amory police officer is injured after being dragged by a vehicle at a traffic stop. The driver, Matthew Crump, was charged with aggravated assault.
President Donald Trump signs a federal disaster declaration for the county in relation to April’s tornadoes.
Kenny Cross of Lackey recovers from a case of contracting bacteria while swimming in the Gulf of Mexico. Throughout the early part of the summer, the number of bacteria cases in the Gulf and Atlantic Ocean vastly increased.
After nearly 40 years of law enforcement experience, Amory Assistant Police Chief Steve Hunt retires.
July
A video from April surfaces online of a Monroe County Work Center inmate assembling Sheriff Cecil Cantrell campaign signs. He denies any involvement in the issue. Days later, an audio clip surfaces online of a meeting from a few years ago of Cantrell threatening employees who didn’t support him during the previous election.
A cleanup project at the historic C.C. Hester house in Amory peaks the public’s interest. The work is the beginning phases of a restoration project on the home.
Aberdeen’s Red Hatters ladies social club officially disbands. The club for ladies 50 and older locally dates back to the 1990s.
Monroe County deputy A.J. Johnson is praised for saving a woman’s life with a tourniquet.
A drowning in Becker claims the life of 12-year-old Charles Braxton Dent.
Friends of Nettleton hosts its first Back to School Bash.
During Hamilton Appreciation Day, citizens of the year John T. and Eva Nell Roberts are honored. The late Roy Ratliff is also posthumously honored.
Amory young professionals Krisi Boren, Alyssa Benedict and Sarah Cline Stevens are honored among North Mississippi’s influential women at a luncheon hosted by Mud & Magnolias magazine in Tupelo.
As part of the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s first steps on the moon, former Aberdeen resident the late Charles Rembert Raley is remembered as being general superintendent of construction of the launch pads for the Apollo 11 missions.
Amory business owner Phillip Minga is extradited to southeast Alabama to face theft of a controlled substance charge. He bonds out the next day.
Kasey Pearson of Amory is crowned Mississippi Miss Hospitality at the annual pageant in Hattiesburg. She continues to serve into 2020 by representing the state’s economic and tourism industries as Mississippi’s goodwill ambassador. She will attend this year’s Grammy Awards later in January as part of the honor.
August
The county holds its Democratic and Republican primaries, which results in Kevin Crook unseating two-term sheriff Cecil Cantrell. Later in the month, Cantrell resigns from his position. The resignation stemmed from an affidavit to the county attorney from the Mississippi State Auditor’s Office pertaining to an investigation related to the inmate video that publicly surfaced in July. Following Cantrell’s resignation, Republican sheriff’s candidate Andy Hood withdraws from the race, making Crook the sheriff-elect. Later that week, the board of supervisors appoints chief deputy Curtis Knight as interim sheriff to finish the unexpired term and Crook as chief deputy.
Jack’s Family Restaurant is announced to open in Amory at the former Sam Stevens Motors location.
Aberdeen Main Street officially dedicates the depot it has worked to renovate since receiving federal funding in 2013.
Debris collection from April 13’s tornadoes comes to an end. Representatives from Tronox and Weyerhaeuser are recognized by the board of supervisors for providing land for burn sites to help with the cleanup.
Amory resident and Aberdeen banker Hozay Hausley is named to Our Mississippi magazine’s top 25 most influential African-Americans list for the state.
A Caledonia man, William Lee Elliot, is the victim of a homicide at a residence alongside Highway 45 in Wren.
“American Idol” Season 15 winner Trent Harmon returns home to Becker to host his first Nashville writers’ roundhouse with Amory singer-songwriter John Milstead at the Longhorn Fish and Steakhouse.
Growing up in the boat manufacturing business, 28-year-old Phillip Faulkner launches his own aluminum boat company, Avid Boats, in Amory, which will create 75 jobs in two years.
Gattman honors its citizen of the year, Tommie Jean Bailey.
A community meeting at the Becker Community Center puts the Monroe County Electric Power Association board in front of hundreds of members who passionately share their desire for broadband internet availability through the cooperative. Members present a list of provisions including an advisory board to research broadband options, a second feasibility study on the matter and an amendment to the EPA’s charter to allow for the sale of broadband services. No action on these matters was taken during the community meeting, but Monroe County EPA board member Rickey Camp resigns.
Through raw Mississippi Academic Assessment Program data released by the Mississippi Department of Education, Amory High School leads the state in the U.S. history spring assessment.
ACCESS Family Health Services earns a Silver Badge as a health center quality leader by the Health Resources and Services Administration.
Former Amory Ward 4 Alderwoman Peggy Wilkerson passes away. She ran Wilkerson Appliances from the time her husband passed away in 1998 until her retirement in 2018.
Diversicare caregivers, Daisy and Cecil Chandler, who are husband and wife, are named caregivers of the year by the Mississippi Healthcare Association.
Aberdeen school officials share their goal of encouraging all eighth- through 12th-graders to take the ACT this school year.
Longtime Amory attorney Ann Odom passes away, leaving behind an influence for several younger people in the law field and through her other interests such as acting.
September
Greenwood Springs singer-songwriter Leah Rose Duncan is nominated for three categories for the Josie Awards in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee for her country single, “Good Old Days.”
The late Sara Jones Carlson is memorialized with the first ornamental iron bench installed in downtown Amory to remember merchants from the city’s past.
Broken Lives Ministry, a Nettleton faith-based recover center, hosts its grand opening.
The Tombigbee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution organizes an event in celebration of Constitution Week, which includes the ringing of bells on the steps of City Hall and of church and courthouse bells at the same time.
Aberdeen Ward 2 Alderman Doug Stone voices his concerns about Mayor Maurice Howard wearing a holstered gun to a public hearing regarding the upcoming tax year. A week later, Howard threatens to file a lawsuit against the current and previous boards of aldermen regarding a resolution forbidding firearms on city property.
Aberdeen native Dr. Marty Tucker is set to take the title Dr. Richard Hollis of Amory once held in the early ‘90s – president-elect of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, a professional organization focused on improving women’s health.
The official announcement of Nettleton’s Fred’s closure is released, and Amory’s Goody’s location is announced to transition into a Gordman’s in 2020.
The Amory School District scores an A rating through the Mississippi Department of Education’s letter grade ratings. In October, a celebration at The Arbors honors district employees, and State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey Wright visits during a community celebration at Frisco Park. Also through the letter grade ratings, The Monroe County School District receives a B, Nettleton School District receives a C, and the Aberdeen School District receives an F.
The Mississippi Supreme Court denies a request for a new trial for Deionta Ivory, who was found guilty of the kidnapping and armed robbery of two teenagers in Amory in 2016. He was sentenced to 60 in the state penitentiary for the two offenses.
The Monroe County Electric Power Association mails out surveys to its members to gauge interest of supporting broadband service.
The Windows in Amory undergoes improvements as part of a plan to commemorate its 100th anniversary in 2026.
After months of waiting, Monroe County is named in a list of eight counties to receive federal individual assistance through FEMA in relation to adverse weather in late February.
The board of supervisors hears the first report regarding the 2020 census, which will be in April 2020.
Amory Career and Technical Center engineering instructor Jennifer Hood is named the Mississippi TSA Teacher of the Year.
Carla Glasgow is named Volunteer of the Year, and Erin Reeves of The Coffee Pot is named Merchant of the Year at Amory Main Street’s annual meeting.
James Bryan Hester of Greenwood Springs is charged with homicide in connection to the shooting death of his son, Eddie.
Cari Cullum of Hamilton is charged with attempted murder after she drove her car into the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway at the Columbus Lock and Dam with her 2-year-old daughter in the vehicle.
October
As a safety precaution due to an extended drought, the board of supervisors issues a countywide burn ban. A statewide burn ban follows later in the month, but it was lifted after rains came in mid-October.
McDonald’s owner Robert Tomey awards a $10,000 donation to the Amory athletics and band programs.
Aberdeen High School’s A.P. physics class shares in a $3.75 million grant with 11 other school districts in the Mississippi Public School Consortium for Educational Access.
Open houses are held for two Mississippi Department of Archives and History projects in Aberdeen – the M&O Depot and the Monroe County Courthouse Annex, which once served as the county health department.
Longtime Aberdeen businessman R.G. Buxton passes away at nearly 99 and a half years old.
The building that once housed Charlotte’s Wallpaper alongside Amory Main Street collapses during its renovation.
Aberdeen Main Street hosts its harvest dinner fundraiser at its depot for the first time.
New Hope Primitive Baptist Church in Hatley celebrates its 200th anniversary. The church is Monroe County’s oldest continually active church, and church members say it’s also the oldest continually active church in North Mississippi.
The Smithville Food Pantry closes, and the Amory Food Pantry absorbs the service of its clients.
During a board of supervisors meeting, county road manager Sonny Clay lists the $7.5 million in state and federal funding for infrastructure projects across the county.
Work continues to reinvigorate a stretch of asphalt alongside Highway 6 outside of Nettleton for an airstrip for crop dusters. It once served as a drag strip and an airstrip.
An accident at Enviva claims the life of Johnny Dale Bishop of Nettleton, who served as the plant maintenance manager, after he fell from from a burner bin several feet above the ground.
Tropical Storm Olga moves through the region, causing a straight-line wind event in parts of Monroe County.
Aberdeen Mayor Maurice Howard is indicted on five counts of embezzlement following an investigation by the state auditor’s office. The allegations stem from trips investigators say he never took but was still reimbursed for through city funds. In November, he pleads not guilty in Lee County Circuit Clerk.
Monroe County communities tap into their Halloween and autumn spirit moreso than in previous years with a range of events celebrating the season.
The Aberdeen High School JROTC program receives a $10,000 grant from Home Depot for new flooring and paint in its classroom.
November
The county election yields new faces in county seats including Alysia Wright as tax collector, Rubel West as District 3 Supervisor, B.R. Richey as District 2 Supervisor, Sarah Cline Stevens as District 1 Justice Court Judge and Brandon Davis as District 3 Justice Court Judge. Davis won his race in August’s Democratic primaries. Later in the month, Brian Atkins files a petition to contest the election for the District 3 Supervisor race, and the Mississippi Supreme Court appoints a special judge in the matter.
The Amory Board of Aldermen sets Dec. 10 as the date for a referendum to determine if Amory will allow the sale, possession and distribution of alcohol through propositions dealing with beer and light wine and liquors.
After 36 percent of Monroe County Electric Power Association members who completed surveys indicated they “would definitely or probably would” subscribe to broadband service, the cooperative’s board of directors approves to move forward with broadband availability.
Anthony Daniels uses medic skills he learned in the military to save one of his neighbor’s life.
Nettleton city officials pursue approximately $2 million in funding to replace all the water lines dating back to 84 years ago and to provide water to an area on the other side of the Highway 45 bypass.
The Dalrymple Family Foundation makes a donation to provide for a new K9 for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
County road manager Sonny Clay announces his retirement effective at the end of the year following 27 years in the position.
The Harlem Legends, which includes former members of the Harlem Globetrotters, faces off against the Monroe County All-Stars in a charity game at Aberdeen High School.
Mississippi’s lottery begins with participating stores through the sales of scratch-off tickets. Monroe County is expected to benefit by receiving $650,000 for infrastructure. It’s unknown how much will go towards education locally.
North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory CEO J. Allen Tyra announces his resignation effective Dec. 13 for a position as vice president and chief operating officer of Rush Health Services System in Meridian.
An accident on Highway 145 in Aberdeen near Food Giant claims the life of a pedestrian – Larry Ward.
Phil Goodwin defeats Mike Collums in a special election to determine who will fill the unexpired term of Johnny Snow on the Smithville Board of Aldermen. Snow’s seat was declared vacant in October after he moved to Amory.
Frank and Linda Record of Aberdeen are named as the Junior Women League’s first-ever Citizens of the Year.
Amory’s Mississippi Blues Trail marker is unveiled at the Vinegar Bend Pocket Park.
Nettleton is awarded a Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi Healthy Hero grant to provide for a splash pad and restrooms at Veterans Park and a pavilion at Roy Black Park. The additions compliment continued park improvements throughout town.
The Qualified Education Foundation commits to providing funding for Amory High School sophomores to take the ACT.
The board of supervisors approves a letter of agreement with Mississippi State University’s Raspet Flight Research Laboratory for potential airport use for research purposes.
Sherell Drake is named as Aberdeen High School’s incoming assistant principal and district athletic director following the retirement of Mickey Miller at the end of the year.
DECember
Amory native and former Miss America Organization president Josh Randle announces his consideration of running against U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith on the Republican ticket.
Brandon Presley is elected to lead the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners during the organization’s 131st annual conference in San Antonio.
The Aberdeen Main Street clock, which was installed in 2013, is taken out by a black truck, which prompts an investigation by the Aberdeen Police Department.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigates a case of two men posing as narcotics agents who pulled over an Amory businessman. On the same day, the MCSO intercepts six pounds of ICE.
The Monroe County Electric Power Association Board of Directors selects Brad Leach to fill a spot on the board.
The majority of Amory voters participating in the Dec. 10 alcohol referendum checked yes to the sale of beer, light wine and liquor.
Orein Holley of Hamilton closes on the Park Hotel in Amory the same time an effort begins to attract investors to purchase Aberdeen’s Parkway Hotel.
Aberdeen School District Chief Financial Officer Latasha Campbell is named as the district’s Administrator of the Year.
Four long-time county employees end the year with the beginning of their retirement. Monroe County road manager Sonny Clay, board of supervisors president Billy Kirkpatrick, county tax assessor Pat Birkholz and Justice Court Judge Robert Fowlkes bid farewell to a collective 84 years serving Monroe County.