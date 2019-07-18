WREN – Eighty-four-year-old Betty Thompson and her husband, Dennis, 85, woke up early Wednesday morning to an unpleasant surprise – the discovery of all four tires and wheels stolen from their 2006 Chevrolet Malibu, which was parked in the carport.
She wants to get the word out to her neighbors and the public so they can be aware of anything suspicious on their own property.
“You can’t imagine how we felt. My husband went out to let our dog out and came back in to say, ‘You won’t believe this. The tires are off the car,’” she said.
The couple got up close to 4 a.m. and called the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 4:30, and she said a deputy arrived a short time later.
“He said he’s seen a lot of things but he’s never seen anything like this,” she said.
Betty thinks whoever took the tires and wheels had been working on it for a couple of nights. Dennis followed her to Amory earlier in the week in the Malibu so she could drop off their other vehicle to be worked on to repair some scratches.
She said a highway patrolman pulled him over because it was shaking and he tightened the Malibu’s lug nuts. Betty said her husband could have had an accident and possibly lost his life due to the loose lug nuts.
“We’ve never had anything like this happen in our neighborhood, and I want everyone to be alert and know what’s going on,” she said.
Anyone with any information in this case can call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 369-2468.