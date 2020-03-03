ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen Democratic Executive Committee certified Tony Tillman Feb. 18 as the third candidate for April 7’s chief of police race following a hearing to determine residency.
Tillman was among three candidates who qualified for April’s Democratic primaries originally not certified due to a state law that went into effect in January stating candidates shall reside in the city, county or district they’re running in for two years preceding Election Day.
Crosby also appeared at the hearing but was not certified to run.
Tillman will face incumbent police chief Henry Randle and Quinell Shumpert in the primaries.
On Feb. 19, Antonio Rogers withdrew from the Ward 2 alderman race, leaving that contest between incumbent Doug Stone and Lady B. Garth.