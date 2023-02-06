Feb. 6:
• 1835 - A storm brought 20 inches of snow to Virginia Beach and up to a foot in Norfolk, Virginia
• 1933 - The temperature fell to -90 degrees at Oimaykon, Russia. The coldest temperature ever in Asia.
• 1975 - The Boston Globe went undelivered for the first time in 106 years due to a snowstorm that produced 27 inches of snow in Boston.
• 2008 - The Super Tuesday Outbreak was ongoing. Beginning on Feb. 5, it would produce 87 confirmed tornadoes, including five EF3 tornadoes and five EF4 tornadoes. Jackson, Tennessee; Clinton, Arkansas; and Moulton, Alabama were all hit hard by EF4 tornadoes. Overall, this outbreak caused 57 fatalities and $1.2billion in damages.
Feb. 7:
• 1780 - The beaches of Delmarva had ice mounds up to 20 feet high due to a severe cold wave that set in December 1779.
• 1812 - Another big aftershock from the New Madrid earthquake series struck New Madrid, Missouri. This aftershock caused the Mississippi River to flow backwards again.
• 1904 - A trio of F2 tornadoes passed south of Louisville, Kentucky, causing houses to be damaged or destroyed. Thankfully, no fatalities were reported.
• 1933 - A 112-foot Rogue Wave hit the USS Ramapo in the Pacific Ocean. Thankfully, the ship survived. The wave was caused by 70 mph winds over a large fetch. It is thought to be the highest wave ever observed.
Feb. 8:
• 1835 - It was 0 degrees in Savannah, Georgia and 8 degrees in Jacksonville, Florida.
• 1935 - An F2 tornado swept through Houston County, Texas, going for 25 miles. It caused 12 fatalities.
• 1956 - Vega, Texas had eight consecutive days of snow, leading to a grand total of 61 inches. This set the most for a single storm on record for the state of Texas.
• 1989 - A winter storm produced snow from the beaches of Malibu to the desert canyons around Palm Springs. It created huge traffic jams in the Los Angeles basin.
Feb. 9:
• 1741 - A snowstorm produced three feet of snow in Hartford, Connecticut.
• 1870 - Ulysses S. Grant signed the measure which created a federal weather agency. It was later assigned to the U.S. Army Signal Corps, known today as the National Weather Service. Observations began on Nov. 1, 1870.
• 1960 - The mercury soared to 102 degrees in Rio Grande City, Texas. Just two days later, there was 10 inches of snow in Port Arthur, Texas.
• 1978 - An F3 tornado struck Chiriaco Summit, California. It caused over half a million dollars in damages and is the strongest tornado ever recorded in California.
Feb. 10:
• 1921 - A huge F4 tornado hit the town of Gardner, Georgia, leading to 31 fatalities.
• 1933 - Seneca, Oregon plunged to -54 degrees setting a new state record.
• 1959 - An F4 tornado hit St. Louis, leading to 21 fatalities. More than 2,000 buildings were damaged or destroyed from St. Louis County to Madison County, Illinois.
• 2013 - A large multi-vortex EF4 tornado hit Hattiesburg, causing 240 homes to be destroyed and greater than 500 sustaining damage. Thankfully, though, no fatalities were reported.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.