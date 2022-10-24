London, England: This week in 1091, a tornado hit the city of London causing severe damage to the St. Mary le Bow Church. This is the earliest known tornado in Britain.
Kitakyushu City, Japan: This week in 1920, Research Meteorologist Ted Fujita was born. Ted Fujita would be fundamental in developing the Fujita Scale (later upgraded in 2008 to the Enhanced Fujita Scale). Ted Fujita studied the devastation caused by the atomic bomb in Nagasaki to create the tornado scale and further his research in tornadogenesis, as well as downdrafts. Dr. Greg Forbes, former severe weather expert at The Weather Channel, studied under Ted Fujita.
Marksville, Louisiana: This week in 1947, thousands of fish fell from the sky in an area 1,000 feet long by 80 feet wide possibly due to a waterspout.
Eastern Pacific: This week in 2015, Hurricane Patricia became the most powerful tropical cyclone on record for both the Western Hemisphere and the globe. Hurricane Hunter Aircraft measured max sustained winds of 215 mph, gusts to 235 mph, with a pressure down to 872 mbars. It is quite probable that Patricia beat the worldwide lowest pressure of 870 mbar pressure set by Super Typhoon Tip of 1979.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.