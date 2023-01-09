Jan. 9, 1875: Cheyenne, Wyoming dropped to the all-record low for city of -38 degrees. On Jan. 9, 1888, the Columbia River in Portland, Oregon froze for two weeks. On Jan. 9, 1889, a tornado hit Brooklyn, New York. On Jan. 9, 1949, one inch of snow fell at Long Beach, California, with San Diego seeing a trace of snow. This is the only time since 1882 that San Diego had snow. On Jan. 9, 2010, mixed precipitation, as well as few snowflakes, fell across Central Florida from Tampa to Palm Bay.
Jan. 10, 1800: Savannah, Georgia had a foot and a half of snow. On Jan. 10, 1911, Rapid City, South Dakota plunged 47 degrees in 15 minutes. From 6 to 8 a.m. the same day, Rapid City had temperatures by a total of 75 degrees from 62 degrees to -13 degrees in just two hours. On Jan. 10, 1973, an F5 tornado hit San Justo, Argentina with estimated winds up to 260 mph, which led to 63 fatalities and $60,000 in damages. It is the most intense tornado ever recorded in South America and the entire Southern Hemisphere. On Jan. 10, 1989, the first documented January tornado in the state of Utah hit Sandy, Utah.
Jan. 11, 1898: A deadly F4 tornado hit Fort Smith, Arkansas leading to 55 fatalities and up to $4 million in damages. On Jan. 11, 1951, an F2 tornado Los Catos, California followed by another F2 tornado that hit San Jose, California the same day.
Jan. 12, 1890: A tornado outbreak affected St. Louis and the mid-Misssissippi Valley, causing more than one violent tornado, as well as three killer tornadoes. Overall, this outbreak caused 16 fatalities. On Jan. 12, 1982, a severe ice storm hit Birmingham, Alabama to Atlanta, causing motorists to abandon vehicles on highways. Birmingham’s temperature dropped to -2 degrees, Pensacola, Florida dropped to 8 degrees, and Atlanta dropped to -5 degrees. On Jan. 12, 1985, the palm trees in San Antonio, Texas were blanketed by as much as 13 and a half inches of snow. This was the most snow they’ve had on record in an entire winter season.
Jan. 13, 1871: Key West, Florida experienced its coldest reading ever at 41 degrees. On Jan. 13, 1912, Washington D.C. fell to -13 degrees, while Harrisonburg, Virginia dropped to -25. On Jan. 13, 1975, a temperature of -60, plus a wind speed of 35 mph, produced a wind chill value of -110 at Pelly Bay, Northwest Territories, Canada. On Jan. 13, 2020, a short-lived EF1 tornado hit Loris, South Carolina. Other than flipping over cars, no deaths or injuries were reported.
