Jan. 9, 1875: Cheyenne, Wyoming dropped to the all-record low for city of -38 degrees. On Jan. 9, 1888, the Columbia River in Portland, Oregon froze for two weeks. On Jan. 9, 1889, a tornado hit Brooklyn, New York. On Jan. 9, 1949, one inch of snow fell at Long Beach, California, with San Diego seeing a trace of snow. This is the only time since 1882 that San Diego had snow. On Jan. 9, 2010, mixed precipitation, as well as few snowflakes, fell across Central Florida from Tampa to Palm Bay.

