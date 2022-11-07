Nov. 9, 2002: The Veterans Day Tornado Outbreak produced a total of 88 tornadoes affecting Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and up into Ohio. It caused 36 fatalities and $160+ million in damages and was the third largest November outbreak on record. An F3 tornado hit Columbus during this event, causing 60 homes to be heavily damaged.
Nov. 6, 2007: An F1 tornado hit Bogota, Colombia, causing damage to homes and a car dealership.
Nov. 6, 1954: An F3 tornado hit Castelo Branco, Portugal, causing five fatalities.
Nov. 10, 1957: A tornado of unknown strength hit Tomiye City, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan.
Nov. 5-11, 2014: Cyclone Qendresa forms in the Mediterranean Sea. It peaked at winds of 70 mph gusts to 90 mph with a pressure of 978 millibars. It made landfall in Malta and affecting Sicily, resulting in three fatalities and $250 million in damages.
Nov. 7-10, 2011: Cyclone Rolf forms in the Mediterranean Sea, peaking at winds of 50 mph gusts to 70 mph with a pressure of 991 mbar, it went on to affect Italy, France, Switzerland, and Spain and caused 12 fatalities and more than $1.25 billion in damages.
(Special Note: There has only been 67 tropical-like cyclones form of at least tropical storm intensity documented between 1947 to 2014, and they can also form in the Black Sea with the last known tropical like system occurring there in late September 2005.)
Meteorologist Johnny Parker is from Smithville.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.