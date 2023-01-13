Jan. 16, 1889: Cloncurry, Queensland, Australia hit 128 degrees. This is the hottest temperature ever recorded in Australia.
Jan. 16, 1982: Amarillo, Texas’ temperature fell from 55 to -1 and from 62 to 10 in Oklahoma City.
Jan. 16, 2000: A rare F1 tornado affected Dayton, Washington.
Jan. 17, 1857: 20-foot snow drifts were reported in Norfolk, Virginia. At Cape Henry, New Jersey, one could walk out 100 yards on the frozen ocean.
Jan. 17, 1936: Laredo, Texas hits 98 degrees – the highest temperature ever recorded in the United States in January.
Jan. 17, 1999: Jackson, Tennessee was hit by an F4 tornado that caused six fatalities. It was part of an outbreak that produced 24 tornadoes that led to eight fatalities and $40.2 million in damages.
Jan. 18, 1930: Watts, Oklahoma dropped to -27 – the coldest temperature ever recorded in Oklahoma.
Jan. 18, 1943: Island Park Dam, Idaho had its coldest night on record with a temperature of -60.
Jan. 18, 1999: An F4 tornado hits Mount Ayliff, South Africa, leading to 21 fatalities.
Jan. 19, 1928: A tornado touched down in Cincinnati, Ohio, causing as much as $100,000 in damages.
Jan. 19, 1977: Snowflakes were observed at Homestead and Miami Beach, Florida.
Jan. 19, 1988: A violent F4 tornado hit near Kosciusko.
Jan. 20, 1606: Severe flooding occurred along the Severn River in England, leading to 2,000 fatalities.
Jan. 20, 1954: Rogers Pass, Montana dropped to -70 degrees. This is a record temperature in all of the lower 48 states.
Jan. 20, 1985: St. Louis recorded its coldest wind chill reading of -48, as did Colombia, Missouri with -44. The high temperature in Muscle Shoals, Alabama never got above 0 and in Virginia, the extreme cold actually caused television cable wires to shrink.
