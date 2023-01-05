Jan. 2, 2006: A significant tornado outbreak affected Georgia up into Kentucky, leading to 20 confirmed tornadoes. It caused one fatality and as much as $7.4million in damages. Also on this day in 1955, Hurricane Alice was roaming the Atlantic. Having formed on Dec. 30, 1954, it is the only known Atlantic hurricane to span two calendar years. Also on this day in 1992, a blizzard hit the Middle East, with Jerusalem witnessing 16 inches of snow and Amman, Jordan witnessing as much as 26 inches of snow. It was their heaviest snow in more than 40 years.

