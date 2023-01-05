Jan. 2, 2006: A significant tornado outbreak affected Georgia up into Kentucky, leading to 20 confirmed tornadoes. It caused one fatality and as much as $7.4million in damages. Also on this day in 1955, Hurricane Alice was roaming the Atlantic. Having formed on Dec. 30, 1954, it is the only known Atlantic hurricane to span two calendar years. Also on this day in 1992, a blizzard hit the Middle East, with Jerusalem witnessing 16 inches of snow and Amman, Jordan witnessing as much as 26 inches of snow. It was their heaviest snow in more than 40 years.
Jan. 3, 1949: An F4 tornado hit Warren, Arkansas, causing 55 fatalities and major damage. Also on this day in 1921, the first radio broadcasts of weather forecast began. Also on this day in 2002, a two-day winter storm affected the Deep South, causing The Weather Channel to close its offices for the day with only essential personnel reporting for work.
Jan. 4, 2021: A rare EF-0 tornado hit Corning, California. Overall damage was minor. Also on this day in 1641, Mount Parker erupted on the Philippine island of Mindanao. Dust from the eruption circled the globe, blocked sunlight and dropped global temperatures through 1643.
Jan. 5, 1917: A strong F3 tornado hit a schoolhouse unfortunately leading to the deaths of 15 students. Also on this day in 1974, the warmest temperature ever recorded in Antarctica occurred as Vanda Station on the South Coast at 59 degrees. Also on this day in 2004, Meacham, Oregon hit a temperature of -31 degrees. It was the town’s coldest day on record with data going back 55 years.
Jan. 6, 1951: An F2 or F3 tornado hit Alexandria, Louisiana, causing dozens of homes to be either damaged or destroyed. Also on this day in 1880, as much as four feet of snow fell in the city of Seattle, Washington. Also on this day in 1884, Atlanta, Georgia dropped to -1 degrees. Also on this day in 1983, all 50 states had at least one location that was below freezing.
