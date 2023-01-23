Jan. 23, 1780: A British thermometer registered -16 in New York City. The harbor was frozen solid for 5 weeks.
Jan. 23, 1916: Browning, Montana witnessed the thermometer plummet 100 degrees (44 to -56) in 24 hours. This is the greatest 24-hour temperature drop not only in the United States but also globally.
Jan. 23, 1969: An F4 tornado hit Hazlehurst, causing 32 fatalities.
Jan. 23, 1994: Duluth, Minnesota fell below zero for a record 186 consecutive hours.
Jan. 24, 1922: Danbury, Wisconsin hit -54 degrees.
Jan. 24, 1956: A total of 38 inches of rain fell at Kilauea Sugar Plantation in Hawaii in just 24 hours with up to 12 inches falling in just one hour.
Jan. 24, 1963: Nashville, Tennessee recorded an all-time record low temperature of -15 degrees.
Jan. 24, 1967: An F4 tornado hit St. Louis, causing three fatalities. Overall, this outbreak produced 30 total tornadoes including seven fatalities.
Jan. 25, 1821: The Hudson River was frozen solid during the coldest winter since 1780. Thousands of people crossed the ice from New York City to New Jersey and even refreshments taverns were set up in the middle of the river to warm people.
Jan. 25, 1949: Las Vegas recorded 4.7 inches of snow. This brought the monthly snowfall total to 16.7 inches, which to date is still its snowiest month on record.
Jan. 25, 1965: Alta, Utah was in the midst of a storm that left the town buried under 105 inches of snow establishing a state record.
Jan. 25, 2021: An EF3 tornado hit Fultondale, Alabama causing one fatality.
Jan. 26, 1772: Thomas Jefferson and his newly wed wife, Martha Wayles Skelton, had to abandon their carriage due to deep snow about eight miles from Monticello. They reached Monticello on horseback.
Jan. 26, 1843: A destructive tornado hit a factory in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, causing many fatalities.
Jan. 26, 1974: An F3 tornado hit Randolph County, Alabama, causing one fatality.
Jan. 26, 1989: Cold Foot, Alaska reported a morning low of -75 degrees.
Jan. 27, 1772: George Washington reported three feet of snow at Mount Vernon, while Thomas Jefferson reported three feet of snow at Monticello.
Jan. 27, 1940: Mason, Florida dropped to 8 degrees, while Lafayette, Georgia dropped to -17 degrees. Both locations were the lowest temperatures ever recorded in January.
Jan. 27, 1967: An F2 tornado hit Felton, Delaware. This was the first time a tornado was confirmed in Delaware during the winter months.
Jan. 27, 2019: An EF4 tornado hit Havana, Cuba, causing eight fatalities. The estimated winds were 185 mph. It was the first EF4 tornado in Cuba since 1940.
