AMORY – Employees from four regional Thompson Machinery locations pitched in to fire up griddles, grills and deep fryers to feed members of the storm-damaged community April 5 at Amory First Methodist Church’s parking lot.
Employees of the Columbus, Tupelo, Oxford and Memphis stores volunteered time to provide meal choices of ribs, chicken, wings, fries, okra, hushpuppies and cole slaw.
“Honestly, we had to ask people not to come. We had so many volunteers that we actually had to scale it back because we wouldn’t have had enough room for the employees. That’s how Thompson Machinery is. It starts with our owner, DeWitt Thompson V and on down. We just preach that mentality at our dealership and love to help,” said Kevin Walden, director of product support. “One of our mottos is strong communities, and you’re not going to have a strong community without being out there and being a part of it.”
He formerly lived in Florida and was displaced by Hurricane Irma in 2017.
“Being able to give back when we’re doing well to people who are going through that same experience...to every one of our team members, we get a little emotional about it. It’s about giving back, and we’re fortunate to work for a company that’s successful and has strong employees and great customers, and being able to pay back constantly is such a team builder,” Walden said. “We hate what you had to go through. We’re here for you and thank you so much for letting come here and be part of the rebuilding of Amory.”
