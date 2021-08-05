Employees of Thompson’s Welding Services, members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chelsea Baulch were on hand for a check presentation last week from the Hamilton industry to the department to offset the cost of PhaZZers.
HAMILTON – A local industry responded to a need of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office through a monetary donation for PhaZZers, a brand similar to taser guns. Thompson’s Welding Services donated $10,000 towards the cause.
“They reached out to us that they wanted to help us and support us, so we gave them a list of needs we plan on getting for the next year or two of things we needed to correct and couldn’t get to this budget year,” said Sheriff Kevin Crook.
The total cost to equip 30 deputies with PhaZZers is $23,000.
Deputies have already been certified and equipped with the PhaZZers, which are less expensive than tasers and have more precision, a longer battery life and a higher pulse rate.
“Community support continues to be the theme in Monroe County. We know we’re not perfect but we have people out there that do support us and want us to succeed and put us in the best position we can be in to provide the services we do. They’re willing to step out there and put their money where their mouth is and help us out,” Crook said.
Thompson’s Welding Services released the following statement about the donation.
“We are proud to live and operate our business in Monroe County while trusting Sheriff Kevin Crook and his entire staff to maintain law and order for all county citizens. Law enforcement departments across our country are facing new challenges to protect and serve our communities. Hopefully this donation will allow every member of the MCSD to have better resources to meet the current challenges they face each day on the job. We greatly appreciate our local sheriff’s department dedication to serve and protect.”