AMORY – Three individuals have been charged in connection to a murder case that originated with a missing person case first reported to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Dec. 16. Jack Cowan was the person reported missing.
“It started with a call that came in about an arson – a car that was burned near the waterway in Amory, Mississippi. At that point, we began a missing person’s investigation for the driver of the car,” said Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook.
According to a press release issued by the MCSO, close to 7 a.m. on Dec. 16 Monroe County deputies responded to the Levee Road area of the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway to investigate a 911 call concerning a burned vehicle in the roadway.
That investigation led to the owner of the vehicle filing a missing person report on her brother, Jack Cowan, 39, of Becker, who had been driving the vehicle and had not been seen since the previous day, according to the press release.
An arson and missing person investigation led by Monroe County investigators, narcotics agents and deputies closed in on the three suspects.
Tommy Gene Randolph, 37, of Monroe County and Brian Lee Hoover, 36, of Tennessee were each charged with murder and arson. Kayla Marie Morris Johns, 28, of Lackey was charged with accessory to murder. Crook said she was Cowan's active girlfriend.
Randolph was arrested Dec. 22 with the help of the Jefferson County (Alabama) Sheriff’s Office after being tracked to a rehabilitation center in the Birmingham area.
Hoover was located in Becker Dec. 20 and arrested without incident. He was originally charged with arson of a vehicle. Johns was arrested Dec. 21.
Hoover and Johns made their initial appearances in Monroe County Justice Court Dec. 22. Monroe County Justice Court Judge Sarah Stevens denied bond for Hoover and set bond at $100,000 for Johns. Randolph, who was still in Alabama as of Dec. 22, could make his initiative court appearance before Christmas.
Crook said it’s vital for family members to let law enforcement know immediately when someone goes missing. He said family members reporting Cowan missing early on led to the case being solved so quickly. He said his department has been working on the case night and day since Cowan was first reported missing.
“We haven’t rested until today and we’re still searching. We’ve got teams out, and Monroe County Search and Rescue is helping us look and that’s going to continue until we can find the evidence we need. We’re happy to have it done so quickly. It was a group effort, and the community really helped in a situation. They came out and provided statements and video they had access to and let us have access to, which sped things up and corroborated testimony, which showed us we were looking in the right place,” Crook said.
As of late afternoon Dec. 22, Cowan’s body had not been recovered.
The press release stated addition charges could follow in the case.
“I would like to thank the family for their patience in helping keep this investigation quiet, which allowed investigators to stay on top of the investigation and follow the evidence, leading to the apprehension of all three suspects,” Crook stated in the press release, reiterating the importance of reporting information of missing persons immediately. “The first 48 hours are critical and usually has passed before family members contact law enforcement. We also cannot stress the importance of cooperating with the investigation. In this case, many members of the community helped investigators recover the evidence they needed through things they witnessed, beginning with the first 911 call.
“I am sorry for the family of Jack Cowan, but we are pleased to have the suspects in custody in such a short amount of time. I’m proud of our department working day and night to get to this point.”