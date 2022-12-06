ABERDEEN – The board of aldermen approved Nov. 21 to use Three Rivers Planning and Development District’s services for the city’s redistricting plan, which is required following U.S. census reports.
“There have been several others throughout the county and other places, and we want to make sure we get ours done so we can have ample time to inform our citizens if they have to change wards for voting. Right now, we’re at the front of the list but if we wait any time, we’ll move back,” said Mayor Charles Scott.
He expects work to possibly begin as soon as mid-December to early January.
The board also approved an emergency lagoon and road repair project on Vine Street.
Aldermen approved park and recreation department director Michelle Stewart’s request to increase the deposit from $100 to $200 for rentals of the park and rec. gym and High Street Community Center.
“In the last month, we’ve had numerous renters leaving the buildings and grounds in a mess,” she said. “Maybe if we increase the deposit, maybe they’ll clean it up versus when they have to pay $100.”
Aldermen also approved for no personal checks to be accepted for deposits or rentals. Stewart said the city only accepts cash, money orders, cashiers checks or debit and credit cards.
Scott opened four bids for the painting of the gym, ranging from $27,500 to $64,687. After reading bid amounts, he said the city does not have the money in the budget at this time for the project, and the matter was tabled until a later date.
Aberdeen Electric Department General Manager LaMarcus Thompson said an open house date of Jan. 9 is set for the department’s new location. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 2 p.m.
Aldermen approved Columbus Fence Co.’s low bid for a motorized gate for the pole yard.
During her input, Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth passed along a citizen’s complaint regarding the city’s attorney.
“Mr. Greer called and he wanted to lodge a complaint against Bob Faulks for accosting him unprofessionally in public three different times, three different places and he doesn’t appreciate it,” she said.
Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes, during his input, thanked veterans and those currently in the military.
