HATLEY – Tiger Food Mart provided a complimentary lunch June 24 to more than 25 first responders from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office; Hatley, Smithville and Amory police departments; and Monroe County 911 as a gesture of appreciation.
Store owner Mo Aliaidi had it in his heart to offer a gesture of thanks and giving back to the community and law enforcement service some take for granted.
“There has been so much bad news about law enforcement. Safety is big. We can’t be safe without them,” he said.
Hatley alderwoman Sandra Vaughan found out about the event, announced on Tiger Food Mart’s Facebook page, and asked Aliaidi if she could participate on behalf of the town and was welcomed.
She headed up a crew to provide a table of dessert items to compliment the meal.
“I thought it would be a good opportunity for supporters to bring goody bags for them to take with them. We wanted to show our support for them since a couple of them also patrol Hatley,” she said of Monroe County deputies.
Vaughan was glad to be part of the appreciation day at Tiger Mart.
“There needs to be good news these days, and I hope this is the start of more to come,” she said.
She saluted the law enforcement officers who protect the public and thanked the staff of Tiger Food Mart for a great day.
“Tiger Mart represents Hatley in such a positive way. They keep adding things to serve the community,” she said.
Sheriff Kevin Crook returned thanks on behalf of his department.
“I just want to say thank you to everyone who was involved in feeding our law enforcement family at Tiger Mart in Hatley and for the continued prayers and support from our community. With everything going on around our nation, things like this are refreshing. We will continue to do our best to serve and protect our county with fairness and impartiality,” he said.
Aliaidi, who opened the store last November, was born in Yemen and immigrated to the United States with his family, living briefly in New York City.
“Big cities are fun, but it’s a headache to live there – and expensive, too,” he said.
Aliaidi followed his father into business, coming to Mississippi with him when the elder Aliaidi bought a gas station in Okolona.
Mo owns a store in Peppertown and another east of Booneville but confides that he enjoys the Hatley location best of all.
“I love the community. It’s the nicest place I’ve ever been to,” he said.