Even though Monroe County’s annual land tax sale is Aug. 31 and delinquent tax notices have been published, people still have time to pay them.
“Current year taxes can be paid through Aug. 28 to keep them from going through the sale if there aren’t any prior years due. If you’ve got 2017, 2018 and 2019 taxes, you have to pay 2017 taxes to begin with,” said Monroe County Tax Collector Alysia Wright.
Current 2019 taxes can be paid at the tax collector’s office, which is in the Monroe County Courthouse, located at 301 S. Chestnut St. in Aberdeen, while previous year taxes – 2017 and 2018 – can be paid at the Monroe County Chancery Clerk’s office, located at 201 W. Commerce St. in Aberdeen.
Delinquent taxes reflective of 2017 mature Aug. 27, which is 24 months after the first sale of the parcel was conducted.
“Even if you pay 2017’s taxes, 2019’s will still go through the sale, but you’ll have the ability to redeem them at the chancery clerk’s office,” Wright said. “After this month, the tax collector’s office won’t collect anything on the current year taxes.”
Following the tax sale, people with delinquent taxes can pay them at the chancery clerk’s office.
Delinquent property taxes incur a 1.5 percent penalty for each month they’re not paid. However, the Mississippi Legislature passed a change earlier this year reducing the rate from one percent to half a percent from the tax collector office’s side. The remainder of the overall percentage is attributed to the chancery clerk’s office.
“What I emphasize to people when they pay them here and talk about them being so high is to avoid that, they need to pay them at the tax collector’s office. Once they go through the tax sale, that tax buyer is earning interest each month from the time it sells to the time it is redeemed. Plus, you’ve got county charges that are added to it and clerk’s charges as well. That’s why it gets so expensive once it goes through the tax sale,” said Monroe County Chancery Clerk Ronnie Boozer. “My encouragement is to pay them at the tax collector’s office because they can double by the time they mature.”
He added the process of redeeming property gets more complicated after it matures as people have to work out the details with the buyer.
“Just because it goes through the sale one time doesn’t mean you’re going to lose your property,” Wright said.
The importance of paying taxes
This time of year, school districts, municipalities and the county go through the budgeting process ahead of mid-September deadlines for the upcoming fiscal year budgets. Boozer said ad valorem taxes make up a large percentage of the operating funds for the county.
“Ad valorem is most of your funds with the general fund in particular. Our tax levy last year was about $9 million, which is through land taxes, automobile taxes, business taxes and industrial tax,” Boozer said, adding the overall general fund budget was $12.8 million.
The general fund operates various offices of the county’s government, including those of the sheriff; tax collector; tax assessor; circuit clerk; emergency management agency; and a portion of the chancery clerk. Additionally, it helps fund the justice, circuit and chancery courts.
“When you talk about tax levies, that’s where your taxes come in. The proceeds of a tax levy generate about three-fourths of the revenue for the general fund budget,” Boozer said.
The road, solid waste and 911 departments are exceptions as they don’t operate through the county’s general fund. However, the tax levy generates $4.5 million of a $7.8 million budget for the road department.
Whereas last year, 1,950 parcels went through Monroe County’s tax sale, there were 1,925 parcels with delinquent taxes as of early last week listed for this year’s sale.
“When the county has the tax sale, the county gets funded basically for the tax levy loss. The buyers are basically paying the taxes. The county gets an additional fee but as far as the ad valorem taxes, all the ad valorem taxes we collect go to the buyer because the buyer paid the taxes. The only ones that wouldn’t are the ones that went to the State of Mississippi because there was no buyer who bought the parcel.
“The county gets made whole at the tax sale as far as taxes are concerned,” Boozer said.
Wright added her office is ready to assist people in any way it can. For more information about the tax sale or for paying taxes ahead of it, call the tax collector’s office at 369-6484.
“The tax sale will be an online tax sale through Govease.com. We’re here to assist people in registering if they want to be a bidder,” Wright said.