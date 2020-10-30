ABERDEEN – A downtown eyesore met its demise last week, as the Tombigbee Motel was demolished and hauled off in less than three days.
Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett thanked Eutaw Construction and one of its equipment operators, Paul Stasch, and Bell & Sons Trucking Co. for the work.
The motel demolition was a planned project following this summer’s purchase of the property by Aberdeen Main Street.
The organization’s goal is to attract an investor to develop the former Parkway Hotel on the property and revitalize it. Tackett has worked with Columbus developer Chris Chain in developing a plan to present to investors.
Potential with the property includes meeting space for the local court system, a spa, reception space, a restaurant and upstairs apartments.
The hotel was completed in 1925, and the motel was added in the late 1950s or early 1960s. Through the years, the motel has deteriorated.
In addition to a fundraising effort netting more than $70,000, Aberdeen Main Street was approved for a $90,000 loan to purchase the property.