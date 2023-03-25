Editor's note: This is a developing story. We will continue to update it as more information becomes available.
AMORY - Tornadoes swept through Northeast Mississippi late Friday night, causing widespread damage and multiple deaths in at least a portion of Monroe County, including Amory.
Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley early Saturday morning confirmed two fatalities in Wren related to the storms that swept through around 11 p.m. on Friday night.
Damage to homes, vehicles and structures was reported in areas, such as Amory, Smithville and Wren.
The severe weather downed trees throughout the county, making several roads impassable.
There are reports of damage in the north and west parts of Amory, in addition to Main Street. As of midnight, roads into Amory were blocked to incoming traffic, with the exception of first responders.
Road blockages continued to be an issue by daylight on Saturday morning. Emergency officials are asking travelers to avoid the area.
Power lines were downed on Highway 45 in Wren, near Whatley Road. A mobile home appeared to have been picked up and moved from its site and was completely destroyed. Debris from the home was scattered on the highway.
A boat and enclosed trailer were also blown nearby into the median.
South Mississippi endured the brunt of last night's devastating tornadic storms. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado caused damage about 60 miles northeast of Jackson, Mississippi. The rural towns of Silver City and Rolling Fork reported destruction as the tornado swept northeast at 70 mph without weakening, racing towards Alabama through towns, including Winona and Amory, into the night.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said in a Twitter post that search and rescue teams from local and state agencies were deployed to help victims impacted by the tornadoes. The agency confirmed early Saturday that 23 people had died across Mississippi, four were missing and dozens were injured.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...The National Weather Service in Memphis TN has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi...
Tombigbee River near Amory
For the Tombigbee River...including Fulton, Bigbee, Amory, Aberdeen
L & D...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis.
The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO TOMORROW
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tombigbee River near Amory.
* WHEN...From this afternoon to tomorrow afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Lowland near the river is flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 16.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 22.0 feet just after midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow
morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
...The National Weather Service in Memphis TN has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi...
Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen
For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis.
The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO LATE WEDNESDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen.
* WHEN...From this evening to late Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flood water begins to cover Air Base Road
located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland near the
river also begins to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 11.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late this
evening to 13.2 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall
below flood stage tomorrow evening to 12.8 feet early Monday
morning. It will rise above flood stage again late Monday
morning to 13.7 feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then
fall below flood stage again early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&