AMORY – A windshield damage assessment following March 24’s EF-3 tornado indicated roughly 150 businesses sustained damage. From that total, the storm made a significant impact on Amory’s business community. While some local businesses have reopened following more minor issues, others cannot operate due to major damage.
Some businesses, however, have improvised and relocated to serve customers.
“We had other businesses that were the same as us and had to be back up and operational, so they wanted their [HVAC units] changed out immediately so that when the power came back on, they were back on,” said Tawanna Odom of Alsup’s Heating & Cooling.
Alsup’s worked through local realtor Stacy Forbus to connect with Charles Sisson, who allowed the business to use office space on property former used by Haney’s Auto Sales closer to Highway 278.
The business’ downtown location, which also houses a church and tax office, needed a new roof, and the entire interior will have to be redone.
“I truly thought we could pull up the floors and get all the water out and be okay but knew by lunch time that was not possible. It was way worse than what I thought it was when we were boarding up windows and doors,” Odom said.
Service calls for Alsup’s have increased by 150 percent daily, and staff has been in communication with five to six insurance adjusters per day on average following the tornado.
“The biggest difference for me is it’s an emergency mode. As the power is going back on, we’ve got to get these people back online with their heat and/or air,” said Alsup’s Heating & Cooling owner Robert Alsup. “Some people were proactive and knew their units were damaged. They didn’t have power but picked up the phone and said, ‘Come replace my unit.’ A lot of people were worried about their insurance and waited until power was on and insurance was on the ground before actually talking to us.”
While business parcels at the Glendale Shopping Center are currently closed, the site of the nearby Blue Sky station across the way has already been completely cleared off.
Jack’s Family Restaurant was struck by the tornado just before it closed at 11 p.m., and all store employees were accounted for without injury. Damage to the front end of the restaurant was heavy while the back end was filled with debris., according to a press release from the company.
While repairs are ongoing, its drive-thru reopened earlier this week.
“It’s been important to all of us at Jack’s to work quickly and effectively to get operations back open for our Amory community. So many families and businesses were affected by the March storm, and we are committed to play a small role in being part of the area’s rebuild and getting the community back to a sense of normalcy,” said Jack’s CEO Todd Bartmess said in the press release.
Jack’s will also offer a one-week, double points promotion exclusive to the Amory location, and customers are encouraged to download the app for more details on this offer.
Neighboring Jack’s locations have supported in the aftermath of the storm by serving meals to local volunteers and first responders, and the company donated $5,000 to the United Way of Northeast Mississippi to assist Monroe County’s disaster relief efforts.
Several businesses in the area are in cleanup mode, while work has already begun to bring others back into operation.
Closer to Vinegar Bend, Bill’s Hamburgers was in a holding pattern last week until contractors could arrive. The longtime Amory staple had roof damage, which led to further ceiling damage and water in its interior spaces. Like some neighboring buildings, glass was blown out of the front.
“It’s still an ongoing process with insurance. We had $15,000 in food loss,” said owner Reid Wilkerson. “With everything going on in town, contractors have their hands full. We’ve got bids and we’re waiting on them to start repairs.”
While the Gemstone, further south alongside Main Street, had food loss from its cooler and freezer, its owner, Chad Houston, considers the business fortunate to not have sustained more loss.
“For a small business, being out for a week or two it rough. To take vacation for a week, it takes months of planning,” Houston said. “I know insurance helps, but it’s more important now than ever to support small businesses. I think Amory will do that.”
After being closed for more than a week, Houston said several people supported The Gemstone when it reopened.
“I think this reinforces when a disaster like this hits, it’s about community and supporting community. We’ll come out of this with a shortage of funds and will have to spend out of pocket. Continued support will help us overcome. The community has always been good to us,” Wilkerson said. “It’s Amory’s business. I just have the fortune to run it for the time being.”
Working towards a plan
As far as a local response, Amory Main Street Director Rebecca Riddle is working with the Mississippi Main Street Association and federal officials to help guide local businesses.
“We want to take as many opportunities to go from this. We’re seeking all the answers business owners may have. There’s really not a guide book on how to navigate,” she said.
Amory Main Street’s office, itself, took a hit from the tornado.
A roundtable meeting is planned for later this week with impacted business owners, and Main Street is going to conduct a survey for needs.
“Right now, the business owners really need thoughts and prayers,” Riddle said. “A lot have been able to open their doors, and we hope to get more answers.”
Outside assistance
Small Business Administration officials recognize they see the needs of small businesses impacted by the tornado and are committed to assist.
As of Tuesday's SBA statistics, loan approvals totaled $7 million statewide, with roughly $4.3 million of those loan funds approved for Monroe County.
“Businesses exist to serve the community they live in. Having those relationships with those customers and having those products that customers value is what we try to reassure as far as the importance of the existence of those communities,” said Warren Miller, SBA senior advisor in the office of disaster recovery resilience.
Miller is a Gulfport native living in Washington, D.C. He was recently deployed to Monroe County to provide technical assistance through the SBA.
“They need to look at making sure they have the appropriate insurance coverage, the things such as uploading their information into the cloud, taking pictures of their inventory, having a list of contractors so we can work with them and try to help reconstituting moving their business forward,” he said in providing tips to business owners through the SBA.
Miller added impacted business owners should consider alternative sites to reconstitute their business.
“Recovery is a process. I take it from the approach of how do we help our small businesses be a part of the planning and participating in that process of recovery? We’re looking at ensuring access to capital to sustain those businesses,” Miller said.
He urges local support for small businesses in the recovery process.
“Sometimes they just have to have someone to come back and say, ‘We’re looking forward to when you’re back established so you can continue those things we appreciate,'” Miller said.
He added there will be creative opportunities for businesses to help rebound.
“Disasters create opportunities, so there’s going to be some nontraditional things that individuals may not have participated in that will afford some unique opportunities in participating and shaping and envisioning what the recovery looks like,” Miller said.
Locals recognize recovery will take time before business is completely back to normal.
“It’s going to be a work in progress. Smithville is still a work in progress right now, and we’re going to be in the same shoes as they were,” Alsup said reflecting on the 2011 tornado.
