SMITHVILLE – The most significant event in Monroe County’s modern history will reach its one decade milestone April 27. The EF-5 tornado, which claimed 16 lives in Smithville and leveled homes, government buildings, business and parts of the Smithville Attendance Center campus, had winds rated at 205 miles per hour.
The EF-5 tornado followed two EF-3 tornadoes that struck Wren 12 hours apart that day. One person lost his life to Wren's afternoon tornado as it was coming out of Chickasaw County.
Ten years later, Smithville's deadly storm is still the subject of documentaries on national TV and a reason why most people throughout the region are so conscious of severe weather threats.
Two ceremonies planned for April 25 in Smithville will reflect on the storm.
The first service, featuring guest speakers, will be at 2 p.m. at the Smithville Attendance Center dome. Speakers will include WTVA Chief Meteorologist Matt Laubhan and former Smithville Mayor Gregg Kennedy, who will share reflections of April 27, 2011.
“Mayor Earl Wayne Conwill will speak and give the welcomes, and we’ll have an invocation,” said Smithville Town Clerk Kim Johnson. “I call it the Spirit of Smithville, and it’s about where we were and where we are now.”
A second service remembering victims will follow at 3:15 p.m. at Memorial Park. It will include a reading of the names of the 16 people who lost their lives to the tornado in Smithville.
“At 3:47, the bells at Smithville Baptist Church will ring 16 times,” Johnson said, adding Eric Holloway will play the bagpipes at the memorial ceremony.
Structures in the EF-5 tornado’s path were wiped off of their foundations. Plumbing fixtures and appliances in the path were shredded or missing, and tombstones at Smithville Cemetery were knocked down.
Town Hall, the Post Office and the Smithville Police Department were completely destroyed.
A total of 117 structures were destroyed, and major damage was reported for 50 others. Vehicles were tossed throughout town, including a Ford Explorer swept into the top of the Smithville water tower from half a mile away.