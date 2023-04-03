mcj-2023-04-12-news-monday-supervisors

Former Smithville mayor, Gregg Kennedy, offers services of the company he works for to the board of supervisors in terms of tornado response.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

ABERDEEN – Federal Emergency Management Agency representatives were among those engaging with the board of supervisors April 3 about tornado response. While the deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is May 25, people are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

