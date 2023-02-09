ABERDEEN – Development from the past couple of years and steps moving forward were among talking points during Mayor Charles Scott most recent town hall series, held at the Aberdeen Electric Department.
Aberdeen School District Superintendent Dr. Andrea Pastchal-Smith, park and recreation department director Fernando Davis and electric department general manager LaMarcus Thompson joined in as guest speakers during the three-night series.
“If you look around our city, we have a lot of things that have been happening over the last 22 months. We have this building and new buildings going up next door. We have a new duplex that was just finished and a new shopping center, and we’ll have a grand opening Feb. 11,” Scott said of Freshly’s Market during Jan. 30’s town hall meeting. “We have some people who really want to do things in the City of Aberdeen. Instead of us waiting for people to come to us, we reached out to our outside community.”
He is promoting his ongoing Aberdeen Vision 2030 initiative focusing on an infrastructure platform to economically improve the city.
“Over the last 22 months, we have gone after $12 million. We’ve been able to achieve $7 million and we have others that we will receive based on resubmitals,” Scott said.
He highlighted city employees’ efforts to help secure funding, along with partnerships to provide for an apprenticeship for the police department and a program educating people about purchasing new homes.
“What I like the most about what’s been going on the last few months is that we do have energetic, motivated leaders that really want to do something, and that is the reason we have made some of the strides we have made in the last 22 months,” Scott said.
During is segment, Thompson promoted the electric department’s mobile app, available through the Apple and Google Play app stores, and Tennessee Valley Authority’s EnergyRight program, which provides steps for energy efficiency.
“They will come to your house with all the proper tools. They will go under your house, in your attic and around your windows. They will check your refrigerator, your appliances, your plugs and your insulation. They will do a full energy audit and tell you what they find,” he said.
Thompson plans to pursue additional programs through TVA to benefit the city and customers.
“We are one of the best utility companies in Mississippi,” he said. “Aberdeen Electric has fewer outages than most other cities. An outage to TVA is anything that’s over three hours. We don’t have those in Aberdeen.”
As far as utility bills, Thompson reminded attendees they are based on whatever a meter reads and he is happy to discuss bills with customers.
“Your bill is what it is. If it’s an error on our part, I have no problem fixing it but we have some pretty accurate meters,” Thompson said, noting instances of toilets continuously running and refrigerators not completely shut are ways to mistakenly run up utility bills.
Since the city switched to LED lights for street lights, Thompson said the bill decreased from $67,000 to $37,000. As far as the new electric department building, he noted employees did some areas of work to help save funds.
“Since this building, no rates have changed. Nothing has gone up. You may see your utility bill and think we’ve done something different, but we haven’t done anything different with TVA. The rates are still the same. It was time for a move. Aberdeen Electric is expanding, and we need to expand with it,” he said.
During her input, Dr. Smith explained steps the school district is taking to increase academic achievement, including one-on-one student interventions. Additional district goals include community support and engagement and safety.
In recapping recent data, Aberdeen High School’s graduation rate increased by seven percent from the class of 2021 to the class of 2022.
“We did a better job tracking our students. If a student withdraws from our district and goes to West Point – if they are with us for the majority of the time, even though they moved to West Point, they still are attached to us so we need to make sure they graduate,” Smith said.
The district is also working to increase its ACT composite score.
“You are actually preparing students for the ACT when they’re in kindergarten. They are not aware of phonics and decoding words, which is critical,” she said, adding there’s a district challenge to encourage as many eighth- through 12th-graders to take the ACT. “You have an opportunity to take the ACT 12 times. The more you take it, the greater your chances of increasing your score because you’re becoming more familiar with it.”
She asked for community support to encourage students to take the test, adding there are means through the district to help prepare students to take the ACT. Smith said another challenge is encouraging students to utilize the Paper platform, which is a 24/7 online tutoring service offered free through a partnership with the Mississippi Department of Education.
She also noted upcoming additions, including new playground equipment expected to be ready by the end of February and four electric school buses being provided through the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Bus Program. The buses are anticipated to arrive in June.
“We’ll be able to charge those buses at least two times a week. To charge one bus normally takes about $30,” she said. “For a school bus, we spend over $500 a week in fuel. We’re saving money with electric buses that didn’t cost the district a thing.”
In his role as park and recreation director, Davis said he wants to build character for younger people while bringing the department’s reputation back to what it was when he was young.
“I want to bring back the excitement we used to have around here as far as everyone wanting to come to Aberdeen for something. At one point, the gym was one of the top basketball gyms around the Golden Triangle. Everybody wanted to be in Aberdeen and be a part of it, and that’s what I’m trying to bring back,” he said, adding he plans to reintroduce T-ball, baseball and softball leagues. “I’m hope to have these young people trained so when they get to junior high and high school, they’re ready to play ball.”
Future plans include a summertime nutrition program for the youth and an aerobics class.