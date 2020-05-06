AMORY – The former Fred’s building is getting new life as a Tractor Supply Company, which is expected to be open July 11. The retailer, which offers a variety of items such as lawn and farm supplies, pet and livestock feed and supplies, clothing, tools, trailers, equipment and fencing, plans to open dozens of new locations throughout the nation this year.
“The store will provide about 15 new jobs to the area, with at least half of those being full-time positions. Also, this is one of 80 stores opening in 2020,” said Abby Brown, a public relations spokesperson for Tractor Supply Company.
According to a company press release, candidates can learn more information and keep track of openings through www.tractorsupply.jobs to apply for a variety of job opportunities as they’re made available. The Amory location will be managed by Robert Wells.
A construction crew removed the former Fred’s building’s rock veneer to prepare for a facade re-do to conform to the company’s corporate image.
“Flow of supplies may be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, however,” said general contractor David Zumbro.
According to company project manager Chris Simonetti, the Tractor Supply Company location will have approximately 19,000 square feet inside and 15,000 square feet of fenced outdoor retail area between the east end of the building and Subway.
Tractor Supply Company has nearby locations in Columbus, Tupelo and Starkville.
In addition to Tractor Supply Company, dirt work has been done alongside Highway 278, near 7th Street South, for a new location of The Rusty Cat. The boutique’s owner, Diane Faulkner, said the project is still early in the process, and a contractor has not been hired yet to begin construction.