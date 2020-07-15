AMORY – The speed of train traffic through town will increase beginning next month, according to discussion during July 7’s board of aldermen meeting. Mayor Brad Blalock received a confirmation letter from BNSF Railway regarding maximum allowable train speeds along the main track through Amory.
“Beginning in August, maximum speeds are going to increase to 40 miles per hour and will gradually increase to 60 miles per hour over time. Trains are currently moving through town at 20 miles per hour. Loads of hazardous materials will be kept to 40 miles per hour maximum,” he said.
In other business, aldermen discussed property issues concerning recently flooded areas on the south side of town. James Pope, who lives in that area, called attention to flooding issues around his property that he blamed on uncleaned ditches.
“I’ve owned that property for 15 years, and those ditches have never been cleaned out,” he said.
Ward 4 Alderman Glen Bingham promised he would visit the property the next day to put together a response from the city for Pope’s complaint.
The aldermen also received testimony from a couple of west side residents regarding property clean up and made arrangements with them for work to be done as soon as possible.