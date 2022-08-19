PRAIRIE – Community members heard details Aug. 9 of potentials associated with using part of the former Prairie Elementary School for transitional housing for men released from jail on non-violent offenses and rehabilitation centers.
The Prairie RCDC owns the building and will act as the landlord. The transitional housing program offers a six- to 12-month place for the men to be reacclimated to living productive lives while it raises funds for needed improvements to the building.
“Ten years ago, I started talking about the need for transitional housing. We need it. We need it. We need it. I was a judge then and would send people places and see them come out of those places and go right back into the same environment they were in. There is a step missing here that nobody is really keying in on,” said Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook, who is partnering with Stand Firm Ministry for the program.
He said people leaving jail and rehabs need a strong support system, and the transitional program is a means to help.
“A lot of them getting out of jail are afraid they’re going to start using [drugs] today if they don’t have somebody there to grab them and point them in the right direction. That’s the power of addiction. It’s a stronghold. It takes a community of people to help somebody break, and we’re hoping this is that community and we can partner with you guys in that,” Crook said.
The transitional housing plan entails the use of 10 of the 16 former classrooms in the building. The Prairie RCDC’s long-term plan is to use the building as a multi-purpose center, and it will cost $250,000 to make it operational.
Since acquiring the building two years ago, the Prairie RCDC, volunteers and Monroe County Work Center helpers have cleaned up the area and made the gym usable for events and basketball games.
“The inmates have really helped a lot on that. I’d never really been around them before and when I saw the greens and whites [uniforms], I thought, ‘Prisoner. Oh no. Bad person.’ Once you get to know them, they’re really great people,” said Prairie RCDC Treasurer Eric Jonas.
Participants of the program won’t have any sexual offense or violent offense charges on their records and they will be thoroughly screened before being accepted.
Vincent Hayes of Stand Firm Ministry said it will be a faith-based program, and there will be a house dad, strict rules and random drug tests.
Participants will also work jobs throughout the area and do community service. There are currently 12 workplace partners with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office they can be paired with to work. Residents of the program will pay a fee to live at the former school while saving their money to be independent after the program.
Crook said anyone considering opening a store in Prairie could benefit from the transitional housing residents.
Residents will also take courses, such as anger management, Bible study, budgeting and others developing workplace skills.
“We’ll do a case-by-case assessment. The things one person might need are different from the things someone else might need. We’re not going to take a cookie cutter to both. We’re going to sit down and see this person’s background and see what it takes to get him there. It might be anger management classes for one of them and parenting classes for another. We want to see families restored. All this is ripple effects of a life in recovery,” Crook said.
He has met with representatives of Itawamba Community College, and it was noted educational opportunities would be available for members of the community.
Hayes and Crook said there are no similar programs in the area.
“If they don’t have anywhere to go, I’ll tell you where they’re going to go – out there to the southside, the westside or the eastside and go through the same thing they’ve been doing,” Hayes said.
Crook said people in the area should feel assured of the program.
“From a safety standpoint, the addicts are already here. That’s not what we’re talking about,” he said after explaining someone in recovery chooses to get his or her life back on track after an addiction.
He said the timing of the transitional housing plan comes at a time when there’s a change in the local culture.
“God is doing something among the addictive culture in our county,” Crook said. “I have seen addicts we’ve been dealing with for 20 years since I’ve been in law enforcement come clean in the last two or three years and stay clean. You can’t measure by a year but if you stay clean for more than a year, something’s going on.”
While Hayes said several needs are already met for the program, Crook said additional funds are needed.
“There are 36,000, 37,000 people in this county. If 100 people gave $1,000, that’s $100,000 given by the people of this county. There are also 1,500 people in this county who would give $100. All we’ve got to do is make this known to those 1,600 people, and it’s 1,600 people in all out of 36,000 who could put the money together to raise what we need,” he said.
