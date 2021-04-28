SMITHVILLE – Vere Gardner’s life had pretty much hit bottom for nine years before he had an epiphany of sorts that attracted him to Smithville to help with recovery efforts after the April 27, 2011 tornado.
The landscaper from Marion, Indiana previously migrated south in a kayak on various rivers to Memphis and lived in a tent community with fellow homeless adventurers on Mud Island for eight years.
He found work as a restaurant manager for some of that time and eventually opted for a solitary existence on a creekbank in Olive Branch. The canoeing enthusiast, with the nickname River Rat tattooed on his arm, was planning to eventually travel on down to New Orleans and the Gulf Coast until an event happened that changed his course.
“I was a drunk living on a creekbank contemplating suicide after a string of shattering reversals in my life when I saw news coverage on television at a bar about the tornado that hit Smithville. My arm raised up and pointed to the screen. I told myself that I was going there and I didn’t even know where it was,” he said.
Gardner had a feeling that it was the right time to move on since a windstorm nearly blew his tent into the creek. He asked the way to Smithville, loaded up his belongings on his back and set out. He walked the entire distance from Southaven to Smithville.
“What I found in Smithville was bad, but it was still better than what I had left in Olive Branch,” he said.
Gardner, 61, closed a chapter of his life that almost was his last and began another that gave him the fulfillment in life he needed.
“When I came to Smithville, everybody helped me. I started out working as a volunteer at the distribution center. I felt led to come help people who had lost everything. I was telling the people that life’s not over,” he said.
At first, things didn’t look any better for Gardner than the image he portrayed as a travel-weary vagrant walking along the side of the road.
“When I came to Smithville, people took one look at me and thought, ‘He’s got to go.’ A police car passed me, circled around and stopped to check me out – it was police chief Darwin Hathcock,” he said.
Hathcock said Gardner checked out okay and turned out to be the kind of person that could be easily befriended.
“I asked him what his business was here, and he told me he knew what it was like to have nothing. He just said he felt led to come here to give back since people had shared things with him,” Hathcock said, adding that was the beginning of a good friendship. “He proved himself to be a good worker who didn’t shy away from anything.”
Gardner was moved to tears as he walked through the town surveying the destruction and determined to do what he could to help the community recover.
“There were American flags everywhere. The town really came together,” he said.
It took only a matter of days for the man who some said “had to go” to become the “go-to” man in Smithville.
Gardner was offered shelter in a hunting cabin out in the woods across Bull Mountain Creek in Itawamba County by a worker he met at the distribution center. He lived there for more than two years.
He demonstrated his organizational skills working with others to turn a furniture manufacturing plant into a supercenter of supplies for the victims who lost everything to the storm. He took crayons and pieces of poster board to draw maps for the people to find their way around the warehouse and the community.
“They had all their landmarks removed,” he said, adding he used his artistic skills with crayons and poster board to provide some comic relief to mitigate the trauma the people were suffering.
John Hallman was a project manager for United Way who lost his job during the consolidation of the Monroe County chapter into the regional group based in Tupelo. He was among the volunteers Gardner encountered when he walked into Smithville.
“He certainly looked like a strange fellow when he showed up. We developed a relationship with him like a family member. He would bring food items by and keep our refrigerator in the garage stocked. He worked hard every day,” Hallman said.
He is also a minister, missionary and evangelist who became a spiritual mentor to Gardner.
“Vere has been our project,” Hallman said.
Gardner walked everywhere he went except for when he was offered a ride.
One family Gardner developed special connections with was Mark and Kim Whitehead. Mark quickly recognized Gardner as a multitalented man, despite his shaggy appearance.
“He’s done about everything. He has an unusual lifestyle. Homeless people aren’t necessarily ignorant or a threat. He filled a void,” Mark said.
The Whiteheads first encountered Gardner at the distribution center and later at Smithville Baptist Church, where Gardner was thought by some to be a visiting minister, all dressed up in a suit and tie. He is a minister but in a different way.
“I felt an instant connection with him. We became fast friends,” Kim said.
Gardner recalls how Kim would spot him along the street as she drove by.
“She would pull her car over to the curb if she saw me and stop to talk,” Gardner said.
They talked for hours as the days and months passed.
“He’s been a friend to a lot of people in Smithville. How could I not help him?,” Kim asked.
Another couple that connected with Gardner was Brad and Angie Stevens.
“I stand humbled to have had a role in his life,” Angie said.
She characterized Gardner as a tall man with a striking appearance, yet nobody in town knew who he was.
“I was curious about him and found out he was living under a bridge. He became a trusted individual who blew in with the storm. We developed a friendship working side-by-side in the disaster relief effort,” she said.
Angie was among those who stopped to give Gardner a ride when they saw him trudging along the shoulder of Highway 25.
“I would pick him up against my husband’s advice to be cautious. He quickly earned all our trust,” Angie said.
Gardner arrived in Smithville on foot but was given a van in time.
“When I saw that blue van around town, I knew it was him,” Angie said.
In the years since the recovery effort in Smithville, Gardner has worked as a groundskeeper for a family in Amory.
“I was approached by an engineer who offered me room and board to be a caretaker for his property,” he said.
Last year, life took another turn for Gardner that seemed entirely unfair.
“I started feeling a little sore spot in the side of my throat but thought it would go away with self-help remedies. It did for a while but then came back. I waited too long to visit a doctor, hoping it might just be a goiter or something,” he said.
When Gardner learned it was cancer, he needed time to come to terms with it.
“The doctor wanted to admit me for treatment right away, but I didn’t come back for three weeks,” he said.
The good news so far is that the cancer is isolated. Gardner is undergoing radiation and chemotherapy to shrink the tumor in his throat. Friends continue to reach out to provide support as he is isolated in a room at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
“We can surprise ourselves by learning what we can live without,” he said from his hospital bed.
Gardner called Hallman one day to ask for a favor.
“He had never been baptized. I couldn’t administer a traditional baptism with all the tubes connected to him, so I soaked a bed sheet in water and put it on him. It was the best way I could do it under the circumstances,” Hallman said.
Hallman took Gardner as his divinely appointed opportunity to carry out the second greatest Biblical commandment to love your neighbor as yourself.
“I just tried to love him to Jesus,” Hallman said.
Whatever lies ahead for him, Gardner feels satisfaction in that he followed that inner prompting in his spirit to come to Monroe County and get reacquainted with the meaning of life.
“The Smithville folks said I was a blessing to them. I had to learn that part of being a blessing is being willing to receive a blessing in return. I have no rearview mirrors – I just keep looking forward,” he said.
Whether walking or driving the blue van, Angie views Gardner as a man who walks by faith. As he puts it, his future is unknown except to God. He enjoys the simple blessings of life and is always ready to invest whatever he has to benefit someone else to know what it’s like to have nothing.
“The secret to having more is wanting less. I have a lot because I don’t want much,” Gardner said.